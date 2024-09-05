Vikings' Aaron Jones Has a Message for Every Fantasy Football Manager
Aaron Jones is aware that he let down fantasy football managers last season. But now wearing the purple and gold of the Minnesota Vikings, the 29-year-old running back is confident he's onto big things this season—in both real football and for those who took a chance on him in fantasy football.
"I tell them all, like, 'Hey, if I let you down last year, sorry. But this year we're going to win it all if you got me,'" Jones told Fox 9's Ahmad Hicks earlier this week. "'Make sure you've got me in your leagues.'"
Jones's ADP—average draft position—across fantasy platforms this summer was around the fifth round for a 12-team fantasy league. Last year, he was typically a third-round pick in most fantasy league formats, and he was valued as a consensus fantasy football first-round pick as recently as 2021.
Jones's dip in draft value is a reflection on his down season in '23, as he logged just 889 yards from scrimmage and a career-low three touchdowns. He missed six games due to hamstring and knee injuries, which prevented him from finding rhythm until the final four weeks of the regular season when most fantasy leagues are already into the playoffs.
Although most fantasy drafts are already in the rearview mirror, Jones is still urging all fantasy football managers to trust him again. And if you didn't draft him, Jones recommends a trade—because if he has his way, loads of fantasy points are on the horizon.