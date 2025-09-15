Vikings RB Aaron Jones a Surprisingly Scary Thing as Lead Blocker in the Open Field
The Vikings had some trouble blocking for quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Week 2 as the young quarterback was sacked six times during Minnesota's game against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
One teammate who did block for McCarthy was running back Aaron Jones.
Facing second-and-20 late in the third quarter McCarthy dropped back, didn't see anyone and stepped up in the pocket and took off running. Jones wasted no time finding a defensive back to block and absolutely trucked Dee Alford.
Jones put his shoulder down and put the fourth-year veteran on the ground as McCarthy ran around him for a 16-yard gain. You can watch the full play here.
The good news for the VIkings is that they have a quarterback who can run and a running back who is a willing blocker in the open field. The bad news is that they ended up punting two plays later.