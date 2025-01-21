Vikings Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension With Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
The Minnesota Vikings and Kevin O'Connell have reportedly agreed to a new contract that will see the head coach remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future.
The Vikings announced Tuesday afternoon that they'd agreed to a multi-year extension with O'Connell, who was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2025. The exact terms of O'Connell's deal were not announced.
Now, O'Connell has some stability for the future on the heels of a successful regular season that saw Minnesota reach the playoffs for the second time in his three years with the organization. The Vikings won 14 games in the regular season, their most in a campaign since 1998 when they went 15–1.
"Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach – an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players," said team owner Mark Wilf. "He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."
O'Connell has been with the organization since 2022. Despite making two playoff appearances, the team has yet to advance past the wild-card round during his tenure. Still, he proved in 2024 that he's the right man for the job, and has now been rewarded as such.
"Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together. I also want to thank Leah and our incredible children; their love and support allow me to perform this job at a high level," O'Connell said.
"And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our coaches, players and support staff. I can't wait to get back to work with all of them as we continue to build upon the high standard we've set and the positive environment we've created."
Through three seasons, O'Connell owns a 34–17 record with the franchise. In addition to his new deal, the team is also reportedly working to extend the contract of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.