Vikings Bring Back Pro Bowl Safety Harrison Smith for 14th Season

The two sides re-worked his contract to bring the veteran back in 2025.

Madison Williams

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith stands on the sidelines.
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith stands on the sidelines. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back safety Harrison Smith for a 14th season after re-working his contract on Wednesday, The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported.

Smith's new contract is worth $10.25 million with the potential of going up to $14 million with incentives.

The six-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings since they drafted him in the first round in 2012. As of now, Smith currently leads the NFL in active players with 37 interceptions. If he can get three more interceptions in 2025 (he had three last season), he'll become the fourth player in league history to have 40 interceptions and 20 sacks in their career. He has 20.5 sacks.

Smith, who is considered a future Hall of Famer, is still playing at a high level this far into his career. He had 87 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three interceptions.

The safety will be 36 in the 2025 season and is likely nearing the end of his NFL career.

