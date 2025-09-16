SI

Vikings Bring Back RB Cam Akers for a Third Stint in Three Years

Minnesota can't quit the former Super Bowl champion.

Patrick Andres

Cam Akers is reportedly back for a third go-around with the Vikings.
At 26, running back Cam Akers would appear too young to have played three separate stints with a team—but that is reportedly the case as of Tuesday.

Akers is signing a contract with the Vikings, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Florida State product will reportedly join Minnesota for a third stint after tours of the Land of 10,000 Lakes in 2023 and 2024.

Drafted 52nd by the Rams in 2020, Akers has endured an eventful NFL career. After a solid rookie year with Los Angeles, Akers tore an Achilles in July 2021. He recovered from the injury in just five months, a sports-medicine milestone that generated considerable commentary—especially when he carried the ball 13 times in Super Bowl LVI.

Akers has had an up-and-down career since then, and spent '24 with the Texans and Vikings. He ran for two touchdowns a year ago and caught three.

Minnesota, which is adjusting to life after running back Aaron Jones's hamstring injury, is scheduled to play the Bengals Sunday.

Patrick Andres
