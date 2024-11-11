Vikings' Cam Bynum Emulates Olympic Breaker 'Raygun' While Celebrating Interception
There wasn't much offense to be found during the Minnesota Vikings' 12–7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Although touchdown celebrations were sparse, the Vikings defense made sure to celebrate its victories against the Jaguars offense.
After cornerback Camryn Bynum recorded an interception off Mac Jones during the fourth quarter to help seal the victory, he hit an electric celebration in the end zone.
Bynum did his best impression of Olympic breaker Rachael Gunn, better known as "Raygun," who went viral during the 2024 Olympics in Paris for her breakdancing performance. The 26-year-old busted out a flurry of dance moves with his teammates gathered around him, clearly enjoying the moment.
The interception was Bynum's third of the season and his first in over a month. He didn't disappoint with his latest turnover celebration, giving a shoutout to the Australian breakdancing sensation, who recently announced her retirement from the sport.