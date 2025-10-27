Vikings' Carson Wentz Will Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Carson Wentz's season in Minnesota is officially over after the news dropped on Monday that the Vikings quarterback would be undergoing left shoulder surgery, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Wentz played through Thursday night's matchup vs. the Chargers despite appearing to suffer his injury in the first half. The injury was to his non-throwing shoulder, so although he appeared to be in discomfort, he continued to play until he was taken out late in the game. The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported that Wentz acutally tore his labrum in Week 5 vs. the Browns in London, which set up an inevitable surgery for the quarterback. So, the surgery itself isn't a surprise for the team.
Will J.J. McCarthy be ready to play in Week 9?
Luckily for the Vikings, J.J. McCarthy, who started the season as QB1 but has been out since Week 2 with a high ankle sprain, has a good chance of returning to action this upcoming week.
Based on the original timeline, McCarthy could've returned in Week 7, but the Vikings ultimately decided to give him some more rest, especially during the short week last week. Coach Kevin O'Connell had said last week that if the Vikings were instead playing on Sunday instead of Thursday, McCarthy would be ready. With that in mind, the odds of him taking the field this Sunday against the Lions feel pretty good, barring any set backs.
If McCarthy can't play in Week 9, the only other quarterback the Vikings currently have on the depth chart is rookie Max Brosmer out of Minnesota. He stepped in late for Wentz at the end of last Thursday's game, completing three passes for 13 yards.
How did Carson Wentz do this season?
As Wentz's 2025 season is now over, we are able to reflect on how he did for Minnesota overall. He didn't produce anything like Sam Darnold's heroics last season—who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and playoff berth after McCarthy was out for the year—but Wentz still contributed some positives to the Vikings.
Wentz started in five games, posting a 2-3 record in that span. The 32-year-old quarterback beat the Bengals and the Browns, and also put up good fights against the Steelers and his former team the Eagles. He completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He additionally had 11 carries for 57 yards.
Wentz only signed a one-year contract with the Vikings when he joined the team back in August, so we'll see where he ends up next season.