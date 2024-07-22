Vikings Coach Provides Clarity on J.J. McCarthy-Sam Darnold QB Battle
The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era under center, as veteran Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy enter training camp as the two biggest names in the quarterback room.
McCarthy officially reported to Vikings training camp in Eagan, Minn., on Monday along with the rest of the organization's rookie class. So, where does he stand in the battle at quarterback on the first day of practice?
"I have no preconceived, preset depth chart in my mind beyond Sam is the No. 1 quarterback—he's taken the most reps with the [starters]," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday. "Sam had a great spring. J.J. came in here after being drafted and had a really productive spring as well. Really, my message to those guys is I want a really competitive situation."
Minnesota likely will take its time developing McCarthy, who enters his first training camp at just 21 years old—three years younger than fellow 2024 first-round picks Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.
Darnold, on the other hand, is entering his seventh NFL season since being selected by the New York Jets with the No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft. He signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Vikings in hopes that he could resurrect his career and prove that he deserves another chance at being a starting quarterback after previous tenures with the Jets and Carolina Panthers didn't go as planned.
It appears Darnold will get every opportunity to chase that next contract this upcoming season. But that doesn't mean his job is set in stone.
"Sam will obviously be taking the majority of the reps with that first group, but I think you'll see J.J. maybe get some as well," O'Connell said. "It's about the quality as much as the volume of those reps to really kind of continue to holistically attack this quarterback development program and process for J.J."
The Vikings' full roster is scheduled to hit training camp on Tuesday, and they will begin their preseason slate Aug. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.