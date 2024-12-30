Vikings Gave Sam Darnold a Hero's Welcome in Locker Room After Win vs. Packers
It’s been quite a year for Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.
Heading into the season, Darnold was set for a training camp battle with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom the Vikings had selected with the 10th pick in the 2024 draft. But after McCarthy was forced to get surgery on a torn meniscus, Darnold was thrust into the starting role, for better or worse. As it turns out, it’s all been for the better.
On Sunday, Minnesota secured its 14th win of the season with a 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers. It is the Vikings' highest mark since 1998 when they went 15-1.
Darnold led the way again for the Vikings, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns. It was the 13th time in 16 games that he finished with a quarterback rating of more than 100.
After the game, Darnold received a hero’s welcome in the Vikings’ locker room, getting showered with water bottles as his teammates lifted him into the air.
This had to be an amazing feeling for Darnold, who after disappointing stints with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, looked like he might be shifting into the backup quarterback phase of his career. Instead, he has led one of the most impressive offenses in the NFL and has Minnesota primed for a playoff run.