Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Got Emotional Discussing Sam Darnold's Strong Start to Season
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has been turning heads in his first two starts for the franchise after signing with the team during the offseason.
Darnold, who hasn't held down a starting job since a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and '22, has the Vikings off to an impressive 2–0 start, including a statement 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
After the win in Week 2, Minnesota's head coach, Kevin O'Connell, discussed his quarterback's strong start to the campaign and appeared to get emotional while detailing how hard Darnold has worked to succeed.
"The amount of work that goes into that position, on your quarterback journey when everybody decides that you cannot play. We always believed in him and it felt awesome to watch him go do that thing," O'Connell told reporters.
The Vikings are the fourth team Darnold has landed with since being drafted as the No. 3 pick by the New York Jets in 2018. He played three years in New York before joining the Panthers, where he made 17 starts in two seasons.
He served as the 49ers' backup and made one start last year before signing for Minnesota. With rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy sidelined with an injury, Darnold has shined as the Vikings' starter.
In 2024, Darnold has thrown four touchdowns to two interceptions while completing 72% of his pass attempts for 476 yards. He's clearly left quite the impression on his new team, and his head coach in particular.