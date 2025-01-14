Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Seemed to Speak About Sam Darnold With Air of Finality
In a fairytale season, Sam Darnold, thrust into the role of starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings after first-round pick J.J. McCarthy's season-ending injury, led the team to a 14-win season while playing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level he had never before approached in his NFL career.
But in a disappointing end to a brilliant season, Darnold turned back into a pumpkin on Monday night. He accounted for two turnovers and was sacked nine times in a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The USC product was quick to point out how he could have played better in his postgame media availability.
And while Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell urged the media—and others—to evaluate Darnold based on his full season of play, he also spoke about the veteran QB with an air of finality, noting that "it didn't work out in the end."
"I just want to say it’s very important we all think about Sam’s body of work, what he was able to do this year, when not many people thought he would be able to lead a team to 14 wins,” O’Connell said. Very rare for a quarterback in his first year ... In fact it is rare, most wins for a first-year quarterback with a team. And just the way he came in, committed himself to a daily process to be the best version of himself.
"It did not work out in the end, and I think Sam would be the first one to tell you, could he have played better tonight? I’m sure he would tell you he could have. Could I have coached better? I promise you I could have."
Darnold, 27, in March of 2024 signed a one-year contract with Minnesota after spending his first six seasons in the league with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. But it was under the tutelage of O'Connell and his QB-friendly offense that Darnold discovered the form that made him the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
He completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, career-best marks across the board.
And O'Connell, fondly reflecting on what he and Darnold accomplished this year with the road ahead uncertain, doesn't want the veteran QB, a free agent at the start of the new league year, to forget what made him successful as he prepares for what's next.
"The other phase of it for Sam is acknowledging the things that made him a winning quarterback this year," O'Connell continued. "The consistency and the times he had it throughout the year and what that meant for our team.
"Because I think that can stay with him moving forward as he goes back to work. Proud of him. Proud of everybody in that locker room but Sam and the journey him and I went on this year will always be something that has a special place in my heart, for sure."