Vikings LB Dallas Turner Scammed Out of $240K in Bank Fraud Scheme

The former Alabama star was drafted by Minnesota in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Mike Kadlick

Dallas Turner was drafted in the first round by the Vikings in 2024. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner was scammed out of $240,000 in a banking fraud scheme, according to an investigation by Twin Cities police.

In an affidavit obtained by The Minnesota Star Tribune, Turner received a call in February from an individual impersonating a JPMorgan Chase banker, claiming that someone was attempting to impersonate him and execute a transfer at a bank branch in Arizona. The caller directed Turner to send $120,000 to two separate business accounts to thwart the theft attempt. Turner obliged.

Police has since obtained a search warrant to seize financial records from the bank Turner sent the money from in Eagan, Minn., and sergeant Rich Evans says that the department has, "identified several suspects," and recovered almost $2,500 of the stolen money.

Turner was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie, he tallied 20 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception.

