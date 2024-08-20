Vikings Players Make Classy Gesture to Support Brian Flores After Tua Tagovailoa Digs
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dissed his coaching style.
Tagovailoa essentially said that Flores tore him down and wasn't very supportive during their two seasons together in Miami.
"To put it in simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you, you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this right," Tagovailoa said on Monday.
Flores needed some support from his current team members on Tuesday when arriving at his press conference. Safety Josh Metellus and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips stood on both sides of Flores and acted as his bodyguards, in a sense, while he addressed the media.
It was a subtle, but powerful way of showing support for their defensive coordinators during this time.
Flores told the media that he wishes "nothing but the best to Tua," and explained how important player–coach relationships are to him.