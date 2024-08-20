Vikings' Brian Flores Responds to Tua Tagovailoa's Blistering Criticisms
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores took some time during his media availability Tuesdayto address comments made by his former quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa that went viral on Monday.
In comparing current head coach Mike McDaniel to Flores, Tagovailoa painted a rather poor picture of Flores's coaching style and called him a "terrible person" who apparently ripped Tagovailoa at every opportunity. It became a big enough story that Flores felt the need to respond despite not being part of the Dolphins' organization since the 2021 season.
"Specific to the comments made by Tua," Flores said, "I just want to say, look. I'm happy, genuinely happy, genuinely happy for the success that Tua's had. I really wish him nothing but the best. I think player relationships are very important to me. That's kind of the foundation of coaching. I got into coaching because I was impacted as a young guy by my high school coaches, my college coaches, going all the way to Pop Warner. I got into coaching because I want to make that same kind of impact, a positive impact poured into young people. Help them become, as [Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell] says all the time, the best version of themselves. That's really my goal always with coaching. I wish nothing but the best to Tua.
"Really, more than anything, I'm just focused on the Vikings. The 2024 Vikings and the players we have."
Flores continued later in the press conference, saying he's done a lot of "reflecting" on the situation and explained he's had a lot of great relationships throughout his career.
"Look, I've done a lot of reflecting on this situation," he said. "Reflecting on the situation and communication, I think there's things I can do better for sure. I've grown in that way. I try to apply the things I can do better and the things I've learned over the last two, three years. I'd say, over the long haul, I've had a lot of great relationships over my 21 years here in the league. Players, coaches, personnel, equipment, people in the kitchen, really across the board I've had great relationships and I'm going to continue to do that.
"But I'm also always looking to get better and evolve. Whether it's schematics or personnel or evaluations, I'm always looking to get better. I'm always looking for dialogue in meetings with coaches and players. I don't care where a good idea comes from, you guys have heard me say that. I'm open to getting better and that's always my mindset. "
Flores got his start with the New England Patriots, coaching under Bill Belichick for 15 seasons before he was hired by the Dolphins. After his dismissal in Miami, Flores worked for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. In 2022, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos alleging racial discrimination.
Flores was hired as the Vikings' defensive coordinator ahead of last season. In 2023, Minnesota ranked 16th in yards allowed per game as the team went 7–10.