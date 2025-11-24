SI

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Enters Concussion Protocol; Status Uncertain for Week 13

Tom Dierberger

McCarthy threw for 87 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Vikings’ loss on Sunday.
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in concussion protocol.

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Monday that McCarthy started to feel symptoms on the flight home to Minneapolis on Sunday following the Vikings’ 23–6 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“Over the course of our travel home, [McCarthy] reported some symptoms in regards to his head,” O’Connell said. “... He was evaluated last night. After completing those tests, our training staff and doctors and medical team have decided that the right place for him is to put him in the [concussion] protocol now. He’ll go through that process this week.”

McCarthy’s status for the Vikings’ Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks is up in the air.

If McCarthy can’t play, undrafted free agent Max Brosmer will start for the Vikings. O’Connell said Monday that Brosmer will command the first-team offense in practice while McCarthy rests.

What to know about Max Brosmer

Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent back in April shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft. He played five seasons at FCS program New Hampshire before signing with the Minnesota Gophers for his final year of college football.

In 13 games with the Gophers, Brosmer threw for 2,828 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading Minnesota to an 8–5 record and a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

One year later, Brosmer could be making his first NFL start for the Vikings, who play their home games less than three miles away from the Gophers’ Huntington Bank Stadium.

Brosmer was the third quarterback on the Vikings’ depth chart entering the season behind McCarthy and veteran Carson Wentz in August. But with Wentz undergoing season-ending surgery in October, Brosmer was promoted to the backup role.

Brosmer has appeared in three games in relief this season (19 total snaps), throwing for 42 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on 5-of-8 passing.

“A ton of confidence in Max,” O’Connell said. “All he’s done since he’s been here is show up every single day and respond and answer the bell, whether it’s stepping in for some reps when guys were dinged up previously this year with the first group. ... Moving the team, getting the ball out, seeing things at a veteran level type of eye progression; we all have a lot of confidence in Max.”

J.J. McCarthy’s career is off to a rough start

To say McCarthy has struggled through the first two seasons of his career would be an understatement.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to two knee surgeries and watched from the sidelines as quarterback Sam Darnold led Minnesota to a 14–3 record. When Darnold left Minnesota for the Seahawks in free agency, McCarthy took the keys to the offense—but it has not gone well.

In six starts, McCarthy has thrown for 929 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had his worst game on Sunday against the Packers, throwing for just 87 yards and two interceptions while the Vikings’ offense gained just four net yards in the second half. McCarthy’s 57.9 passer rating is the fifth-worst mark for a starting quarterback through their first six career starts since 2000.

Worst passer rating through first six career NFL starts (since 2000)

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

RATE

DeShone Kizer

Browns

2017

47.8

Quincy Carter

Cowboys

2001

55.2

Matthew Stafford

Lions

2009

55.9

Mark Sanchez

Jets

2009

56.7

J.J. McCarthy

Vikings

2025

57.9

Kyle Boller

Ravens

2003

58.7

