Wild Stat Underscores Just How Much Sam Darnold, QBs Have Thrived With Vikings

Kevin O'Connell has Minnesota's quarterbacks rolling.

Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason.
After tallying their seventh win in a row on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings sit at 12-2—tied atop the NFC North with the Detroit Lions.

The theme of Minnesota's incredible 2024 season? Quarterback play. After long-time starter Kirk Cousins walked away in free agency this offseason to sign with Atlanta, the Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal—and he's shined. Through 14 games, the 27-year-old has thrown for over 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns, has Minnesota scoring over 26 points per game, and has notched a passer rating of 104.9.

Said passer rating has Darnold and the Vikings in rare territory. According to OptaSTATS, if Darnold can follow up Cousins' 2023 rating of 103.8 with a 100+ mark through the end of the season, it would be the first time in history that an NFL team lost a quarterback with a 100.0+ passer rating and then added a new one in one offseason.

Adding further context to Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell's QB factory, Cousins—who granted is coming off a torn Achilles—has struggled with the Falcons this season. The 36-year-old has thrown 16 interceptions through 14 games, and on Monday night threw his first touchdown in over a month and a half.

As for Darnold, he was once written off as a bust and will now—thanks in part to his head coach—have an opportunity to cash in on what is likely to be a hefty payday this offseason.

The Vikings will take on the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST to try and make it eight in a row.

