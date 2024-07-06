SI

Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dies in Car Crash According to Reports

Jackson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Josh Wilson

Khyree Jackson speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine in early 2024
Khyree Jackson speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine in early 2024 / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash in Prince George's County, Md. that involved three automobiles on Saturday morning according to a report from TMZ confirmed by subsequent news releases from Maryland authorities.

Jackson was set to make his rookie debut in a few months with the Minnesota Vikings after he was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon with the eighth pick in the fourth round.

Two other occupants of the car died. A press release from the Maryland State Police indicated that Jackson was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. The car Jackson was in was struck by another vehicle attempting to change lanes at a high rate of speed.

The police statement said that investigators believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash, and that charges are pending the investigation, which the Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell released a statement:

"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also released a statement:

"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyreee wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree's personality captured every room he was in. I'm devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree's family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings."

