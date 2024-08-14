Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy Out for the Season Due to Torn Meniscus, per Report
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent a full meniscus repair on Wednesday morning and will miss the entire 2024 football season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
McCarthy, who played in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend, complained about knee soreness and was given an MRI as a precaution. After a review of the injury, Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics performed a full meniscus repair on MCCarthy's knee.
It is obviously a disappointing end to McCarthy's first season as a professional. The No. 10 pick in April's draft is viewed as the team's franchise quarterback following the departure of Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
With McCarthy out for the year, veteran journeyman Sam Darnold is expected to step in as the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season.
The Vikings kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.