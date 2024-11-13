Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy Undergoes Second Surgery on Knee
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been sidelined with a knee injury he sustained during the preseason, delaying his NFL debut until at least the 2025 season.
McCarthy has been rehabbing and recovering after undergoing surgery on the knee, but some recent swelling that developed as he furthered his rehab resulted in a setback for the former Michigan Wolverine.
McCarthy reportedly underwent a second surgery on the knee and was given a biologic injection, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. His return to the field in 2025 is not expected to be impacted by the second procedure.
The Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft after his national championship winning season at Michigan. He was the fifth quarterback taken off the board, behind Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Drake Maye (New England Patriots) and Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons).
Sam Darnold has taken over as the starting quarterback in Minnesota, having enjoyed a career year despite some recent struggles. McCarthy figures to compete for the starting job in 2025, and despite the setback to his knee, it hopefully won't have an impact on his return.