Vikings Rookies J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner Toss Abysmal First Pitches at Twins Game
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and fellow rookie linebacker Dallas Turner were invited to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field.
As it turns out, McCarthy and Turner are probably better off sticking to playing football. The duo threw two absolutely abysmal first pitches.
Here's the clip of McCarthy's attempt:
Turner's attempt wasn't much better:
Hopefully the duo can provide a better effort when they take the field in their first NFL seasons this fall with the Vikings. By then, they'll hopefully give the Minnesota faithful something to cheer about.
The Twins beat the Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night to improve to 41-32 on the season, good for second place in the AL Central.