Vikings Sign Crucial Defensive Piece to Lucrative Extension

He's been a nice late-round find for Minnesota.

Patrick Andres

Josh Metellus poses after a Seahawks turnover against the Vikings in 2024.
Josh Metellus poses after a Seahawks turnover against the Vikings in 2024. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
With the 2025 season a little over a month away, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly given safety Josh Metellus a healthy raise.

Metellus is signing a three-year contract extension with the Vikings worth $36 million, according to a Saturday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, Metellus can earn up to $42 million and is being guaranteed $25 million.

Minnesota drafted Metellus 205th out of Michigan in 2020, and has watched him steadily improve into a regular contributor for the team. In 2023, he started 17 games, and in 2024 he started 10. In total, Metellus has played in 82 regular season contests in five years.

His career totals include four interceptions, 16 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and 283 combined tackles. That's to say nothing of his aptitude for elaborate celebrations.

The Vikings are scheduled to open their '25 campaign on Sept. 8 against the division rival Chicago Bears.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

