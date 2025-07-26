Vikings Sign Crucial Defensive Piece to Lucrative Extension
With the 2025 season a little over a month away, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly given safety Josh Metellus a healthy raise.
Metellus is signing a three-year contract extension with the Vikings worth $36 million, according to a Saturday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, Metellus can earn up to $42 million and is being guaranteed $25 million.
Minnesota drafted Metellus 205th out of Michigan in 2020, and has watched him steadily improve into a regular contributor for the team. In 2023, he started 17 games, and in 2024 he started 10. In total, Metellus has played in 82 regular season contests in five years.
His career totals include four interceptions, 16 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and 283 combined tackles. That's to say nothing of his aptitude for elaborate celebrations.
The Vikings are scheduled to open their '25 campaign on Sept. 8 against the division rival Chicago Bears.