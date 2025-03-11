SI

Vikings to Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen to Three-Year Contract

Minnesota is reportedly adding to its defensive line.

Patrick Andres

Jonathan Allen during the Commanders' 42–14 win over the Cardinals on Sept. 29, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jonathan Allen during the Commanders' 42–14 win over the Cardinals on Sept. 29, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In a bid to upgrade their defensive line, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly adding a longtime Washington Commanders stalwart.

The Vikings have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen, 30, made two Pro Bowls with the Commanders in 2021 and 2022—when he registered nine and 7.5 sacks, respectively. His role was reduced in 2024, however, as a torn pectoral muscle cost him nine regular-season games (he did return for the playoffs and post five tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship).

On Feb. 25, Washington general manager Adam Peters told reporters the team would allow Allen to a seek a trade—which ultimately did not come to fruition.

That made Allen a free agent after eight years with the Commanders, and he appears to have seized the opportunity to join the team with the fifth-best scoring defense in football in '24.

