Vikings Agree to Sign Ex-Cardinals WR Rondale Moore
The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback situation may be uncertain—but whoever takes the reins in the Land of 10,000 Lakes will have a new weapon at wide receiver.
Wide receiver Rondale Moore has agreed to contract terms with the Vikings, the team announced Wednesday evening. Moore, 24, has not played since 2023.
In March of 2024, the Arizona Cardinals—with whom Moore played the first three years of his career—traded Moore to the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore then injured his knee in training camp, costing him the '24 season.
Over the course of his short career, Moore has caught 182 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns; he also has returned 22 punts and 13 kicks.
Moore—a second-round draft pick in 2021—remains best known for his tenure with Purdue. The New Albany, Ind. native was a consensus All-American after an astounding freshman season in 2018, helping the Boilermakers demolish a highly touted Ohio State team that October.