Vikings to Unveil Rare Jersey Combo vs. Lions in Battle for NFC's No. 1 Playoff Seed
The Minnesota Vikings saved a seldom-used jersey combination for the most important game of the 2024 NFL regular season.
Minnesota announced Saturday it is wearing white pants with a white jersey and purple helmet for the Week 18 clash against the division rival Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday Night Football.
Now that's a great look.
The Vikings' team website called the jersey choice a "rarely used combination," as the white road jerseys normally are paired with purple pants. It's also different than the special "Winter Warrior" uniforms the Vikings debuted in their 30–12 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 15.
The Lions, meanwhile, will rock their special black jerseys with blue trim and blue helmets.
There is plenty at stake on Sunday night. The winner of the Vikings-Lions game will secure an NFC North title and clinch the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The loser will fall to the No. 5 seed and will have to hit the road as a visiting team in the wild-card round.
The last time the Vikings wore their white-on-white jersey combination was last season against the Lions—a 30–24 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 24, 2023. Minnesota is certainly hoping the uniforms will bring it better luck this time around.