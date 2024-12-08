Vikings’ ‘White Chicks’ Dance Continues Team Trend of Cinematic Celebrations
The Minnesota Vikings cruised to a 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and they had a blast doing it.
The fun was on full display early. At the start of the second quarter, Vikings safety Josh Metellus picked off Kirk Cousins. As the Minnesota defense made its way to the end zone to celebrate, Metellus was joined by teammate Camryn Bynum, and the duo broke into an elaborate dance, paying homage to the Wayans’ Brothers classic movie White Chicks.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Bynum had teased that he and Metellus had something special planned for the game.
It’s not the first time the duo have turned to cinema for end zone celebration inspiration this season. Earlier in the year, Bynum and Metellus hit the secret handshake from The Parent Trap after a turnover.
What film will the Vikings turn to next?