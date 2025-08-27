SI

Vikings Updated WR Depth Chart After Trading for Adam Thielen

Minnesota added some much needed help to their wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick

Adam Thielen was traded back to the Vikings on Wednesday.
Adam Thielen is coming home.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have traded for the veteran pass catcher from the Carolina Panthers. A Minnesota native and Minnesota State alumnus, Thielen returns to the team that took a chance on him as an undrafted free agent back in 2013.

The reacquisition of Thielen comes amid some uncertainty in the Vikings' wide receiver room. While manned by perennial All-Pro Justin Jefferson, Minnesota is dealing with a three-game suspension to Jordan Addison and kept just five wideouts on their initial 53-man roster.

Now reunited with the player who spent 10 years with them, here's a look at the Vikings' wide receiver room following their trade for Adam Thielen:

Vikings Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading for Adam Thielen

Tai Felton
Justin Jefferson
Tim Jones
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
Adam Thielen

Vikings Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading for Adam Thielen

WR

WR

Justin Jefferson

Adam Thielen

Tai Felton

Jalen Nailor

Tim Jones

Myles Price

The Vikings open the 2025 NFL season on Monday, Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

