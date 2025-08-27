Vikings Updated WR Depth Chart After Trading for Adam Thielen
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have traded for the veteran pass catcher from the Carolina Panthers. A Minnesota native and Minnesota State alumnus, Thielen returns to the team that took a chance on him as an undrafted free agent back in 2013.
The reacquisition of Thielen comes amid some uncertainty in the Vikings' wide receiver room. While manned by perennial All-Pro Justin Jefferson, Minnesota is dealing with a three-game suspension to Jordan Addison and kept just five wideouts on their initial 53-man roster.
Now reunited with the player who spent 10 years with them, here's a look at the Vikings' wide receiver room following their trade for Adam Thielen:
Vikings Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading for Adam Thielen
Tai Felton
Justin Jefferson
Tim Jones
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
Adam Thielen
Vikings Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading for Adam Thielen
WR
WR
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
Tai Felton
Jalen Nailor
Tim Jones
Myles Price
The Vikings open the 2025 NFL season on Monday, Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.