Vintage Clip of Marv Levy Eviscerating Coach He Fired Made for Great TV
1. How about a little Throwback Thursday as we try to get through the dead of summer on the sports calendar?
The setup: In 1992, Bills head coach Marv Levy fired the team’s defensive coordinator, Chuck Dickerson. According to Levy, Dickerson embarrassed the franchise by ripping Washington’s players before the teams played in Super Bowl XXVI that season.
After Buffalo took a 37–24 defeat, Levy axed Dickerson, who then went on to rip Levy on many occasions.
Finally, in 1994, Levy decided to fire back on his weekly show.
The clip is stunning because this would never happen in today’s NFL. Most of today’s coaches are so young and so buddy-buddy with each other, they would never pull the move Levy pulled. Plus, PR staffs are doing everything in their power these days to make sure their people don’t go viral for anything that can be perceived as negative.
If a takedown like this from one coach to another happened today, it would easily dominate your social media feeds for 24 hours and the memes would be flying.
Here’s just a sampling of what Levy said about Dickerson:
“What he did as a member of our coaching staff was destructive to the Buffalo Bills, just as what he did as a member of every coaching staff he’s ever served on, and I talked to many of those coaches, was destructive. That’s why he’s been fired more times than a civil war cannon.”
Levy then went on to list the scores of games that Dickerson was involved in, which you have to see to truly appreciate.
The world was such a better place in the ’80s and ’90s when stuff like this happened.
3. Charles Barkley appeared on Thursday’s Dan Patrick Show and offered some insight about what TNT has planned for him and Inside the NBA. Awful Announcing has a recap.
4. Fast forward to the 5:40 mark and watch Chris “Mad Dog” Russo detail, as only he can, how he had, in his words, “a poor old lady with her husband” bumped from first class on a recent flight.
5. I’m not going to counter Jose Canseco’s ridiculous tweet here.
I’ll just let Larry David do it.
6. You can go one of two ways with this clip from last night’s Padres-Pirates game.
You can think it’s pretty cool that Manny Machado and Aroldis Chapman shared a smile/laugh after Chapman struck out Machado on a 104-mph pitch.
Or you can think it’s not a great look that Machado would smile after striking out with runners on second and third and his team down 6–5 in the eighth inning.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 87th birthday to the great Dustin Hoffman.
