Virginia McCaskey, Bears Owner Since 1983 and Daughter of George Halas, Dies at 102
Virginia McCaskey, the owner of the Chicago Bears and daughter of team founder George Halas, died Thursday, the Bears announced. She was 102.
McCaskey took over Chicago's operations upon the death of her father in 1983, and owned the team until her death.
Born in Chicago in 1923, McCaskey was indoctrinated into the world of football at an early age, attending the NFL's first-ever playoff game in 1932. A business management degree from Drexel primed her to take over the Bears in '83—an unexpected development, as her older brother Mugs had been slated as George's heir before the former's death in 1979 at the age of 54.
Instead, the franchise passed to McCaskey, under whose stewardship the team won its sole Super Bowl in 1985.
McCaskey was the oldest owner in the four major North American men's sports, and the Halas family's 104-year ownership is the longest in NFL history.