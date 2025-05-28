Von Miller Explains Why He Doesn’t Expect Reunion With Broncos in 2025
Von Miller spent the majority of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, including helping them win Super Bowl 50 and being named MVP of the game.
He's currently a free agent after the Buffalo Bills released him in March. At age 36, Miller still hopes to make an NFL roster this fall for his 14th season—but he doesn't think it'll be with the Broncos. For one, he hasn't heard from them. He also doesn't think he would be a good fit for the Denver roster next season.
“I haven't heard anything,” Miller said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “But, I mean, really, if you look at it, this year, it really doesn’t make sense. They’ve got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league [caliber]. With Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers—and the guys underneath them, they come in and produce sacks, too. And they play special teams.
“I’m not playing special teams. That decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won’t be doing that. But yeah, this year, probably not [a reunion with the Broncos], but the year after that—next year—we’ll see what happens.”
Based on the end of Miller's response, it sounds like the linebacker is open to playing at least for two more NFL seasons. And, he seems open to a Broncos reunion at some point. Maybe this conversation will spark something in the Broncos organization to reach out to Miller, as he remains a free agent.
Miller spent the first nine and a half years of his career in Denver. In that span, he tallied 110.5 sacks, 509 tackles, 225 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions.