Von Miller Had Emotional Message About Broncos Before Playoff Showdown
Von Miller rose to NFL stardom during the first 10 years of his career with the Denver Broncos. Now, as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Miller will come full circle when the No. 2 seeded Bills take on his former team in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday.
And for Miller, there are no hard feelings towards his former employer. In fact, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, Miller, when asked of his emotions ahead of the pivotal game against his former team, made it clear that he has a lot of love for the Broncos.
"It's all love," Miller said. "I can't even start to play a delusion of it's hatred ... I can't even start to play that game. I would put myself so far in a place that's not even close to being reality. It would be hurtful to the way I want to play. I love those guys. I love everything about the Denver Broncos."
Denver selected Miller with the second pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and the Texas A&M product wasted no time in announcing his arrival, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award while earning Pro Bowl honors in his first season. But Miller truly broke out in his second season, racking up 18.5 sacks, and then again during Denver's 2016 Super Bowl run, when he racked up five sacks in the postseason en route to earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the Broncos' eventual 24-10 triumph over the Carolina Panthers.
But in a difficult and emotional turn of events, Miller was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams, whom he helped lead to a championship, in November of 2021. But rather than harbor any resentment, Miller said he "pays attention" to the Broncos, who advanced to the postseason for the first time since he helped them hoist a Lombardi Trophy, and admitted that he still talks to some former teammates, such as offensive lineman Garrett Bolles.
And while Miller isn't out for revenge against Denver, make no mistake, he still badly wants to help the Bills defeat the Broncos. Ultimately, win or lose, Sunday will be a special day for Miller.
"It's a full circle moment," Miller said. "Nothing but love for the Broncos and Broncos Country."