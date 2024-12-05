SI

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Every Nominee From Every Team

The NFL on Thursday announced all 32 nominees for the prestigious award.

Tim Capurso

Detailed view of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award trophy before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2024.
Detailed view of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award trophy before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While NFL players wow fans every year with their accomplishments on the field, it's their achievements off the field that leave lasting impressions on the league's fanbases. And for a select few individuals who go above and beyond, those achievements are recognized every year when the nominees for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is announced.

What Is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

First established in 1970 and in 1999 renamed after former Chicago Bears running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton, the award recognizes one player for his excellence on and off the field, focusing on a positive impact made in the player's community, according to the league's website. 32 players, one from each team, who excel on the field while best exemplifying the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community service are nominated each year for the award.

The league on Thursday announced the 32 nominees for the 2024 award.

2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominees

Team

Player

Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride

Atlanta Falcons

Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen

Chicago Bears

Andrew Billings

Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Brown

Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin

Denver Broncos

Alex Singleton

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers

Kenny Clark

Houston Texans

Jalen Pitre

Indianapolis Colts

Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars

Arik Armstead

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings

C.J. Ham

New England Patriots

Dietrich Wise Jr.

New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan

New York Giants

Darius Slayton

New York Jets

Soloman Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham

Pittsburgh Steelers

Larry Ogunjobi

San Francisco 49ers

Curtis Robinson

Seattle Seahawks

Uchenna Nwosu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner

Does the Winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Win Anything?

Not individually. The winner receives a $265,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Each nominee also receives up to a $55,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The NFL Foundation and Nationwide handle all of the donations.

How is the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Chosen?

A panel of judges, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, Walter Payton's widow Connie, the previous year's winner (Cameron Heyward) and several former players select the winner.

Thanks to Nationwide's Charity Challenge, fans can join the conversation and vote on X (formerly Twitter) for their favorite Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee by posting #WPMOYChallenge and the last name or X handle of their favorite nominee. Fans can also vote online. The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The runner-up receives a $10,000 donation and third place receives a $5,000 donation.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

