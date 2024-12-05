Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Every Nominee From Every Team
While NFL players wow fans every year with their accomplishments on the field, it's their achievements off the field that leave lasting impressions on the league's fanbases. And for a select few individuals who go above and beyond, those achievements are recognized every year when the nominees for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is announced.
What Is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?
First established in 1970 and in 1999 renamed after former Chicago Bears running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton, the award recognizes one player for his excellence on and off the field, focusing on a positive impact made in the player's community, according to the league's website. 32 players, one from each team, who excel on the field while best exemplifying the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community service are nominated each year for the award.
The league on Thursday announced the 32 nominees for the 2024 award.
2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominees
Team
Player
Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride
Atlanta Falcons
Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens
Roquan Smith
Buffalo Bills
Dion Dawkins
Carolina Panthers
Adam Thielen
Chicago Bears
Andrew Billings
Cincinnati Bengals
Orlando Brown
Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys
Zack Martin
Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers
Kenny Clark
Houston Texans
Jalen Pitre
Indianapolis Colts
Kenny Moore II
Jacksonville Jaguars
Arik Armstead
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Los Angeles Chargers
Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams
Miami Dolphins
Alec Ingold
Minnesota Vikings
C.J. Ham
New England Patriots
Dietrich Wise Jr.
New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan
New York Giants
Darius Slayton
New York Jets
Soloman Thomas
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Ogunjobi
San Francisco 49ers
Curtis Robinson
Seattle Seahawks
Uchenna Nwosu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans
Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons
Washington Commanders
Bobby Wagner
Does the Winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Win Anything?
Not individually. The winner receives a $265,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Each nominee also receives up to a $55,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The NFL Foundation and Nationwide handle all of the donations.
How is the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Chosen?
A panel of judges, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, Walter Payton's widow Connie, the previous year's winner (Cameron Heyward) and several former players select the winner.
Thanks to Nationwide's Charity Challenge, fans can join the conversation and vote on X (formerly Twitter) for their favorite Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee by posting #WPMOYChallenge and the last name or X handle of their favorite nominee. Fans can also vote online. The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The runner-up receives a $10,000 donation and third place receives a $5,000 donation.
The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.