Washington Commanders Reveal New Stadium Name to Replace FedEx Field
The 2024 NFL season marks a new era in Washington Commanders football. It will be the second full season from out under the thumb of former owner Daniel Snyder. It will be the first year of the Dan Quinn-Jayden Daniels partnership. The franchise hopes the veteran head coach will work with the rookie quarterback to lead the Commanders back to postseason contention or, at the very least, respectability.
Change is in the wind. Today, the Commanders announced perhaps the biggest change of all— that isn't related to the on-field product, anyway.
On Tuesday, the franchise unveiled the new name for its stadium, formerly known as FedEx Field. For the 2024 season and beyond, the Commanders play at Northwest Stadium.
It doesn't quite have the same ring to it as FedEx Field, and isn't geographically accurate, but it does feel significant. Despite the cool alliteration FedEx Field garnered a reputation for a rather subpar viewing experience for fans. It was only three years ago a video went viral of a pipe bursting and water dumping all over fans during the season opener.
Moving on from the sponsorship and renaming the stadium feels like another big step taken in separating the new Washington franchise from the Snyder operation. The new deal will run for the next seven seasons.
What happened to FedEx Field?
The news does beg the question of what exactly went down with the FedEx sponsorship. The answer is not particularly dramatic.
After Josh Harris's group finalized its purchase of the Commanders from the Snyder family, FedEx exercised an option in its contract that allowed the company to opt out of the naming rights deal early if there was a change in ownership. The company informed Washington of the decision before the end of the 2023 season.
Washington has played at FedEx Field since 1999, and the company was reportedly paying $7.5 million annually for the naming rights. No longer.