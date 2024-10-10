SI

Weather Channel Reporter Invokes Falcons Blowing 28-3 Lead During Hurricane Milton

Paul Goodloe reports on The Weather Channel.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday night leaving a wide swath of destruction that included ripping the roof off Tropicana Field.

The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe was on the ground in Sarasota, Fla. last night to report on what was happening. Goodloe was live from the eye of the storm when he made a surprising reference that had to sting in the neighboring state of Georgia.

That's right. Goodloe used the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl as a metaphor for taking the storm seriously until it is all over.

"Mike, we definitely enjoyed the little halftime show that Mother Nature gave us inside Milton," said Goodloe. "But now we've got the second half. I've got to remind everyone that you might still be in the eye right now. There's a lot more to go I think back to, you know, the Atlanta Falcons first half Super Bowl winner. We know what happened to the second half when the Patriots came back to life. So do not sleep on the second half of Milton."

The people of Atlanta will certainly never forget this lesson.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

