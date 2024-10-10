Weather Channel Reporter Invokes Falcons Blowing 28-3 Lead During Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday night leaving a wide swath of destruction that included ripping the roof off Tropicana Field.
The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe was on the ground in Sarasota, Fla. last night to report on what was happening. Goodloe was live from the eye of the storm when he made a surprising reference that had to sting in the neighboring state of Georgia.
That's right. Goodloe used the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl as a metaphor for taking the storm seriously until it is all over.
"Mike, we definitely enjoyed the little halftime show that Mother Nature gave us inside Milton," said Goodloe. "But now we've got the second half. I've got to remind everyone that you might still be in the eye right now. There's a lot more to go I think back to, you know, the Atlanta Falcons first half Super Bowl winner. We know what happened to the second half when the Patriots came back to life. So do not sleep on the second half of Milton."
The people of Atlanta will certainly never forget this lesson.