Five Things We Learned in Week 1 of NFL Preseason: Rookie QBs Impress
Tyson Bagent’s hilarious reaction to Caleb Williams revealing he received a $25 million signing bonus for his rookie contract might have been replicated by many Chicago Bears fans after what they saw from Williams on the field last week.
Williams unleashed many throws worthy of faux-faints during his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills. So did Jayden Daniels, perhaps causing Washington Commanders fans to fan one another after a blazing downfield throw against the New York Jets.
But the best rookie debut from the six quarterbacks drafted in the first round might have been from Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who saw plenty of action against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Let’s take a look at how some of the first-round QBs did in their first preseason action with the return of “Five Things We Learned.”
Buzz keeps building for Williams, Daniels
Williams and Daniels were labeled as the two best quarterbacks in the 2024 draft partly because of their ability to extend plays. That was on full display in their respective preseason debuts, and for different reasons.
Williams, the Bears’ top pick, gave the Bills’ defense issues with his off-platform throws from a variety of angles, resembling Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback on the opposing sideline, Josh Allen.
Then there was Daniels, who created problems for the Jets’ defense with his downfield accuracy and dangerous mobility. The second pick in the draft likely gave Commanders fans flashbacks of Robert Griffin III’s memorable rookie season 12 years ago. Williams went 4-of-7 for 95 yards with 13 rushing yards. Daniels completed two of three passes for 45 yards, and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.
Williams and Daniels produced headaches for the opposition with their post-snap creativity, but at the same time, the rookies’ confidence might have given their respective coaches a rollercoaster of emotions.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn joked that Daniels went “Top Gun” when he decided without permission to audible on third-and-6, leading to a 42-yard strike to wide receiver Dyami Brown.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus might have pulled his hair a few times watching Williams leave the pocket and launching throws while on the run. Nevertheless, Williams delivered a “wow” moment when he rifled a 26-yard pass with one foot off the ground that found tight end Cole Kmet.
This will be a delicate balance for Quinn and Eberflus to let their rookie signal-callers know that sometimes it’s O.K. to throw the ball away and play with composure to avoid killer turnovers in the regular season. But this is a relatively minor problem for anyone’s first taste of NFL action.
For now, Bears and Commanders fans should be excited, because the top two picks in the draft are well on their way of proving the hype is real after flashing confidence, quick thinking and high-level skills in Week 1 of the preseason.
McCarthy could make late push for Vikes’ QB job
All signs pointed to Sam Darnold being the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 1 starter in the regular season. But it might now be a true competition after what McCarthy displayed in his first preseason performance vs. the Raiders.
McCarthy brushed off a slow start, throwing an interception a few plays after replacing Darnold, who received the start. The first-round pick quickly recovered, though, flashing his high upside with a variety of impressive throws, including a beautiful 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trishton Jackson near the left sideline.
McCarthy, the fifth quarterback selected in April’s draft, displayed arm strength, excellent footwork and the willingness to stand in the pocket amid pressure. He finished 11-of-17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Overall, there were more highs than lows, perhaps convincing Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell that McCarthy is ready to push Darnold, and not just pencil him in for a conservative rookie season with mostly learning from the sidelines.
For some reason, there’s this notion that McCarthy has upside, but isn’t ready to play right away because the 21-year-old didn’t start as many collegiate games as the other five quarterbacks taken in the first round. But McCarthy guided Michigan to a national championship and even had an impressive comeback performance in the semifinal matchup against Alabama.
Also, McCarthy might have better surroundings compared to the other rookie QB because he has Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison as offensive weapons. Based on what McCarthy showed in his preseason debut, it might be time to ditch the training wheels and allow him to truly compete for the starting gig.
Maye has quiet debut for Patriots
Drake Maye, the third quarterback taken in this year’s draft, didn’t get much of an opportunity to impress in his preseason debut while only seeing one series in the New England Patriots’ exhibition vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Similar to the Vikings, the Patriots have also taken a cautious approach with their first-round rookie quarterback. But every situation is different, and it makes sense as to why Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is playing it safe with Maye, who went 2-of-3 for 19 yards against the Panthers.
Maye doesn’t have the same supporting cast as Williams, Daniels and McCarthy. It definitely would have helped if the Patriots landed star receiver Brandon Aiyuk before he reportedly told the San Francisco 49ers he wouldn’t sign off on a trade there. Also, Mayo is a rookie head coach with an offensive coordinator in Alex Van Pelt who lacks experience with calling plays.
But Mayo isn’t underestimating his rookie signal-caller, because it appears Maye is getting a fair shake to start after Maye and Jacoby Brissett each saw one drive in the preseason opener, with Brissett getting the start.
Eventually, Maye will get his opportunity to let it rip in the preseason and push his veteran teammate for the starting job.
Macdonald’s Seahawks defense off to a fast start
Yes, it’s only preseason. Yes, Justin Herbert didn’t play. But Mike Macdonald’s defensive prowess already produced positive results in his preseason debut as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach.
Macdonald, who had plenty of success as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator last season, played most of his defensive starters for the first few drives against the Los Angeles Chargers as the unit smothered backup QB Easton Stick, who didn’t produce a first down until late in the first half.
Seattle’s first-team defense dominating the stat line against the Herbert-less Chargers was expected, but it was impressive how fast the Seahawks played, an obvious indication that the team has quickly grasped Macdonald’s scheme. Last season, the Seahawks’ talented defense struggled to get on the same page throughout a disappointing 2023.
Now, it appears Macdonald was the right hire to unlock a defense that’s filled with playmakers at all three levels. Perhaps Macdonald’s defensive tactics will slow down the star-studded offenses that reside in the NFC West.
Fields, Steelers’ O-line struggle vs. Texans
The Houston Texans stole the spotlight from the Pittsburgh Steelers with how well C.J. Stroud and his new big-name teammates played, possibly offering a glimpse of what’s to come this season.
The Steelers are hoping Friday’s performance isn’t a sign of things to come in 2024. The offensive line had a poor performance, most notably from rookie first-round tackle Troy Fautanu, who allowed two sacks.
Pittsburgh’s offense had a few stalled drives because of poor exchanges between quarterback Justin Fields and center Nate Herbig. Fields, who started because Russell Wilson got the day off, couldn’t guide the Steelers to any points, finishing 5-of-6 for 67 yards.
Fields might offer more upside than the veteran Wilson, but his erratic performances and habit of holding the ball too long could be why he’s second on coach Mike Tomlin’s QB depth chart. Fields didn’t do much in the preseason opener to change Tomlin’s mind about going with Wilson as the starter.
Neither quarterback will have much success, however, if the offensive line doesn’t play better than it did against the Texans. The team has high hopes for Fautanu, but he’ll probably start the season on the bench, playing behind veteran left tackle Dan Moore Jr.