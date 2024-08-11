Jerod Mayo Had Blunt Response About Patriots' Failed Pursuit of WR Brandon Aiyuk
The New England Patriots were one of a handful of teams actively pursuing a trade for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but after the Patriots and 49ers had a deal in place last week, Aiyuk made it clear that he had no interest in heading to New England, even with a rumored contract that would have paid him over $30 million annually.
The Patriots wanted Aiyuk bad, but he didn't want to play for the storied franchise at this stage of his career.
When asked about Aiyuk's refusal to be traded to New England, new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was blunt in his assessment of the situation.
"When we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited," Mayo told Alex Barth of 98.5 "The Sports Hub" in Boston.
The Patriots are coming off two straight losing seasons, including a 4-13 record last season that was the franchise's lowest win total since going 2-14 in 1992. The dismal season led to a parting of ways between the Patriots and legendary coach Bill Belichick at the end of the year.