Week 10 NFL Takeaways: Steelers Living Up to Franchise Standards
We were due one of these weeks—we have blowouts and no-shows to cover in Week 10. And even still, a ton of fun story lines. As we’ve been doing all season, we’ll publish the takeaways Sunday and update them live through Monday morning. So come back again if not all 10 are here yet …
Pittsburgh Steelers
This Pittsburgh Steelers team is different. People in Pittsburgh know the facts here. As great as Mike Tomlin’s been—he’s now two wins from an 18th consecutive season at or above .500—the team hasn’t been what it was in his early years. The Steelers’ last playoff win was in 2016. Their last AFC title game was that year, too, and that’s the only trip they’ve made to the NFL’s final four over the past 14 years.
Now, that’s holding the Steelers to a higher standard than most franchises. But as Tomlin likes to say, The standard is the standard. And he may, finally, have a team to meet the standard again.
His players, after Sunday’s scintillating 28–27 over the Washington Commanders in D.C., are starting to see it that way.
“I just think the biggest difference is we’re finishing where we need to finish,” three-time first-team All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick told me over the phone after the game. “Even though we gave up 27 points, which is unacceptable on the defensive end, we’re still finishing out the fourth quarter. We’re holding guys to minimal gains when they need points. We’re getting the ball back to the offense. The offense is driving the ball down the field and getting points at critical times.
“That’s the difference, is we’re playing really well in got-to-have-it moments.”
Two of those moments stood out for Pittsburgh in beating a very game, very tough Commanders team.
The first came with Pittsburgh down 27–21, and facing third-and-9 from the Washington 32. There was 2:27 left, and the Steelers had two timeouts, meaning they could, in theory, kick a field goal and still get the ball back after the two-minute warning, down 27–24. So there was a safe play there. And then there’s what Pittsburgh actually did.
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had the call in for such a situation, but the idea was to throw it to Calvin Austin. The bet was, in that situation, the Commanders would either double George Pickens, or send a five-man pressure, creating a one-on-one for Austin, who was running a go route on the backside. But Austin had to come out of the game, and that meant the Steelers had to lean on Russell Wilson.
That’s because it was Mike Williams, on the roster for all of six days, coming in for Austin.
Wilson effectively drew it up in the dirt for the ex-Jet/new Steeler—telling he’d put the ball up. Smith lined up Pickens in the opposite slot to try to ensure the one-on-one. Williams then cooked Benjamin St-Juste on the initial part of the route, and Wilson put up a dime to cover the 32 yards to Williams to put Pittsburgh up 28–27.
“As a quarterback, there’s not too much he hasn’t seen,” Fitzpatrick says. “There’s not too much that he hasn’t come across. He just has that experience.”
The second finishing blow from the Steelers came just moments later, with Fitzpatrick, a pretty experienced guy himself, delivering it. The Commanders were in fourth-and-9, and the star safety, and his coaches, anticipated Zach Ertz getting the ball. What’s called a “middle read” route—where if the middle of the field is open, Ertz would run a seam route; and if it was closed, he’d sit his route down at the sticks.
“Usually, I lean away from it and then drive on it once he throws the ball,” Fitzpatrick says. “He sat kind of far. Usually, they sit it in between the hashes. He sat down on the far hash. I was reading the quarterback. Once he threw it, it was make the break and get there.”
Fitzpatrick then says, “Ideally, we want to try to get our hands on the ball before he catches it.” He and Damontae Kazee didn’t quite get there in time to do that—but they did arrive with so much decisiveness and force that Ertz, a 250-pound tight end with his back even to the first-down marker, lost all his momentum when they hit him.
“We all knew where the line to gain was,” Fitzpatrick says. “We’re trying to peel him back to the line of scrimmage and not let him fall back toward the chains.”
They didn’t, and that was that.
And between that play, and the one to Williams, it was abundantly clear that not only is this a Steelers team with a powerful defense and a growing offense, it’s also one that’s showing itself now to be capable of winning on the margins, with, as Fitzpatrick says, the have-to-have-it plays that matter most at the end.
With the 7–3 Baltimore Ravens up next, it’s a good bet they’ll need those plays, too, in a matchup that’s shaping up as the kind that’ll harken back to the Ray Lewis–James Harrison days of one of the NFL’s most heated rivalries.
“They have all their talent, and we have all our talent,” Fitzpatrick says. “It’s going to be a physical game. It’s gonna be who smashes the run, and who allows the least amount of splash plays. It’s gonna be fun.”
If the games these teams just came off are any indication, it should be for the rest of us, too.
New York Giants
There’s a lot of focus on the New York Jets, but at least for a little while on Sunday, it was the other team from New York all alone with the league’s worst record. Yes, the New York Giants were the first team to hit eight losses this season. And they got there in losing to a team that’s arguably been the NFL’s worst over the past several years.
If they weren’t ringing already, the 20–17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers is going to sound alarms on the state of Gotham’s proud old flagship franchise.
And it’s hard to look anywhere else here before the quarterback. Brian Daboll conceded after the game that the Giants are “evaluating” Daniel Jones with the bye week following their return from Germany. At 2–8, the playoffs are beyond a long shot and, as it stands, there’s plenty of risk to keeping Jones in the lineup.
This is similar to Russell Wilson last year in Denver, where contractual injury guarantees motivated the Broncos to take the veteran quarterback off the field. In this case, Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025, with $12 million of that vesting as fully guaranteed in March. So to save the $12 million, they’d have to cut him at the start of the league year in March. To save the other $11 million, he has to be gone before September when that money vests.
And to cut him at those junctures, he has to be able to pass a physical. So at this point, the risk far outweighs the reward of playing him. The Giants will want to cut him before any of the money vests, so keeping him healthy is paramount … so … step right up, Drew Lock.
It’s obviously unfortunate that Jones and the Giants are in this spot. It means they’ll have paid, in the end, a staggering $82 million for 16 starts, over which Jones went 3–13 and threw 10 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. But it has to be done, with the vision of Jones being a high-end bridge quarterback shattered, and the evidence that they’d have been better off going with Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold.
Jones, of course, isn’t the only problem. The Giants have plenty of other ones, too. But they do also have an intriguing core of Brian Burns, Andrew Thomas (who’s injured now), Kayvon Thibodeaux, DPOY candidate Dexter Lawrence and Malik Nabers to build around going forward. I do believe owner John Mara when he says the plan is to have GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll as the ones to go forward with that construction project.
That said, it’s pretty apparent now that the Giants have some complicated issues to deal with moving forward. And one, at the game’s most important position, demands their attention right away.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are approaching a critical stretch of the Joe Burrow era. After Thursday’s heart-wrenching loss to the Ravens, the Bengals are now 4–6. In the next two weeks, they have the Los Angeles Chargers, then their bye week. Looking at their schedule, if they can hit the break at 5–6, they still have a chance.
That said, bigger questions are coming down the pike for the team. And it goes well beyond getting Ja’Marr Chase signed (Cincinnati should’ve already done that, and has to soon).
In Baltimore, the Bengals’ defense failed again. It was the third time this season that Cincinnati scored in the 30s and lost. It was the fourth time in five losses that the defense gave up 35 or more points, with the two instances of that not happening coming in Weeks 1 and 2. So, if you’re blaming Burrow, or the offense in general, for the Bengals’ problems you’re, either not paying attention or being intellectually dishonest.
So what’s the problem with the defense? Sam Hubbard, Vonn Bell and Mike Hilton—foundational pieces of the AFC title team of 2021—are really feeling their age. High picks such as Myles Murphy and DJ Turner II aren’t playing to their draft position. Cam Taylor-Britt’s shown promise but isn’t consistent, and just when it looked like Dax Hill seemed to be turning it around in his transition to corner, he got hurt.
In short, the unit has aged, and the young core drafted to step in simply hasn’t been good enough. Which, in turn, puts a heavy burden on an elite quarterback and his offense.
Now, this isn’t a hopeless situation. Burrow’s good enough to dig the Bengals out of this hole, if they can just get a little bit more from the defense and a few things break their way. I also wouldn’t ever count out a Burrow-led team in the playoffs. Even so, the team’s position organizationally will be in focus after the season.
Burrow’s cap number jumps nearly $20 million next year, to $46.25 million. Trey Hendrickson, the best player on the defense by a significant margin, will be going into a contract year in 2025, and he turns 30 years old in December. Chase has to be paid. Tee Higgins will likely be gone. And so the Bengals will have to retool their defense, mostly with draft picks and perhaps some mid-level signings.
The good news is Duke Tobin has shown that he’s very capable of doing just that—and building/fixing things through the draft. And it puts Cincinnati in a spot not unlike the one the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills once found themselves in—where it was on the GMs, Brett Veach and Brandon Beane, to start reworking the roster on a narrower path financially than the one they took with quarterbacks on rookie contracts. So, it has been done.
That said, there’s work to do that’ll require the Brown family to invest back into the roster, giving Tobin and his staff everything they need to pick the right guys.
Baltimore Ravens
While we’re here, the Ravens deserve so much credit for doing just that, too. Lamar Jackson, of course, is now on a big-money second contract, just like Burrow, Mahomes and Josh Allen. And the Ravens have shown how capable they are of handling it.
How? Well, it’s by having the confidence to walk away from accomplished veterans such as Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Patrick Queen, because they had faith in their ability to identify, then develop guys such as Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Patrick Mekari and Trenton Simpson to replace them. Baltimore also has anchors to those units (OL and LB) such as Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum and Roquan Smith to captain the transition.
That’s why, as I see it anyway, the Ravens should keep getting better.
Adding Tre’Davious White as a high-character dice roll—former Bills DC Leslie Frazier’s son is on Baltimore’s scouting staff, and John Harbaugh and Frazier worked together in Philly, so they had good info—made sense at a position of need. White wanted to come east from the Los Angeles Rams bad enough that he was willing to wipe out play-time incentives on his contract to facilitate the trade. And bringing in Diontae Johnson before that brought insurance for a banged-up receiver group, to ensure they retain the pick-your-poison problem the offense poses.
Now, there were a couple of trades that didn’t work out. They offered a third-round pick for Marshon Lattimore and got outbid by the Washington Commanders. They worked on a deal to bring Calais Campbell back from the Dolphins in the days leading up to the deadline, and the Dolphins pulled away from the table at the last minute.
That said, the Ravens, clearly, deserve everyone’s trust.
It’s November, and they’ve got a quarterback in the MVP race and a team playing for playoff position. Yet again.