NFL Power Rankings: AFC Hopefuls Not Inspiring Confidence
When looking at a Chiefs-less AFC playoff picture, it’s a bit like making your first big financial decision without the input of your parents. There is that prevailing feeling of, are we sure about this? I can’t say I would wager any significant amount of money on a Patriots team that has not played a ton of great opponents, a Broncos team whose offense is incredibly streaky, a Colts team that seems to be freefalling. The Chargers? The Jaguars?
This lack of faith is probably just a psychological manifestation of a fear of change, although when I do an exercise like the Power Rankings, it’s tempting to just put a majority of the NFC (and the Bills) ahead of everyone else out of habit.
Welcome to the dark recesses of my brain.
1. Los Angeles Rams (9–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: lost to Panthers, 31–28
This week: at Cardinals
Two things can be true: this can be a program-defining victory for the Panthers and a loss for Los Angeles that, unless it provides a blueprint on how to attack the Rams’ secondary, won’t be brought up again until the Rams’ Super Bowl parade.
2. Seattle Seahawks (9–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: beat Vikings, 26–0
This week: at Falcons
I don’t know whether the Sam Darnold concern is real and lasting or whether Darnold played two very good defenses in three weeks that could capitalize on Seattle’s weak spot on the interior of the offensive line, the same way Darnold was pressured in Minnesota. The Vikings cut off Darnold’s immediate quick game and forced him to hold onto the football. A recipe for disaster or, in this case, four sacks despite the game never being in question.
3. New England Patriots (11–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: beat Giants, 33–15
This week: idle
I respect Mike Vrabel for going into controlled scrimmage mode in a sub two-minute situation before the half to get some work in against the Giants, mostly because it punishes Mike Kafka for refusing to go for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield. That field goal isn’t anything but a hard lesson learned (and probably some massive bet-altering game event that just ruined a parlay).
4. Buffalo Bills (8–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: beat Steelers, 26–7
This week: vs. Bengals
If we were to take our own expectations out of the fold, we would be overwhelmingly praising an offense and a coordinator for logging a venue-record number of rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers without their two starting tackles. I think with this iteration of the Bills, we have to stop hoping it looks like something and appreciating that each game is kind of its own survival effort.
5. Green Bay Packers (8–3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: beat Lions, 31–24
This week: vs. Bears
From Peter Bukowski at LockedOn Packers, Jordan Love leads NFL quarterbacks in nearly every clutch metric you can think of: EPA per play, adjusted EPA per play, success rate and completion percentage over expectation on late downs. That will play deep into December and January.
6. Chicago Bears (9–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: beat Eagles, 24–15
This week: at Packers
The Bears have been able to continually evolve their running game and turn it into an absolute game wrecker thanks, in part, to incredible health from the team’s priority free agents: Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman and Joe Thuney. When have we ever seen a team remake a unit via free agency and see all of those veterans stay healthy enough to make a collective impact?
7. Denver Broncos (10–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: beat Commanders, 27–26 (OT)
This week: at Raiders
Opponent aside, I thought this was another great survival test for the Broncos who, despite the circumstances, are getting the critical plays when necessary, be it an efficient rushing drive or the generation of a free runner on defense who can shut a play down. That’s a coaching difference and remains Denver’s biggest advantage to this point.
8. San Francisco 49ers (9–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: beat Browns, 26–8
This week: idle
While it was the Panthers and Browns, the 49ers allowed 17 points in two weeks, spearheading San Francisco toward its ninth victory. This was the same Carolina team that edged the Rams on Sunday with a breakthrough performance on clutch downs. San Francisco’s defense is equally clutch and carrying this team toward a wholly unexpected playoff performance.
9. Detroit Lions (7–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: lost to Packers, 31–24
This week: vs. Cowboys
Food for thought: The Lions have faced incredible attrition once again this year on the injury front. On top of that, as we discussed ad nauseum before the start of the season, they made two coordinator changes and seemed to whiff on one of them. The offensive line is a shell of itself. And…the team is still having a season that, like, 15 other teams would sell a soul for. Detroit isn’t what it was, but not every season contains neatly linear progress en route to that Super Bowl berth.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (8–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: lost to Bears, 24–15
This week: at Chargers
I have egged plenty of houses in my time (sorry again everyone). But this feels uniquely pathetic:
11. Indianapolis Colts (8–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 20–16
This week: at Jaguars
Of all the “wow he’s playing through this” storylines percolating in the NFL right now, the quarterback of the Colts, who relies in part on his mobility, dealing with a fracture in his fibula, seems pretty extreme, no?
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (8–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: beat Titans, 25–3
This week: vs. Colts
Now that Ben Johnson has taken his shirt off, other first-year playcalling wunderkinds are on notice. Liam Coen wants to spend some more time in the gym first. Respect.
13. Kansas City Chiefs (6–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 31–28
This week: vs. Texans
The Chiefs are backed up and facing a weekly do-or-die scenario in order to reach the playoffs. Andy Reid wants you to know that he’s going to…tickle your throat?...on every play between now and then?
In all seriousness, don’t Urban Dictionary this one.
14. Los Angeles Chargers (8–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 31–14
This week: vs. Eagles
Justin Herbert is now at least the third quarterback I can remember this season that has had some kind of injury to his non-throwing shoulder or wrist, which has created a cornucopia of different options with which to hand off the football using the opposite arm. I know most people don’t care about this, but I could watch off-handed handoffs for hours.
15. Dallas Cowboys (6–5–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: beat Chiefs, 31–28
This week: at Lions
Come for another good Brian Schottenheimer locker room speech, but stay for a Cowboys player absolutely violating a Thanksgiving turkey after Dallas upset the Kansas City Chiefs on our national day of overconsumption.
16. Houston Texans (7–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: beat Colts, 20–16
This week: at Chiefs
The Texans did a much better job keeping C.J. Stroud out of harm’s way, especially by working the middle of the field and the quick game over the scripted portion of Houston’s offense. With more big formations and less reliance on being vertical, Houston is taking back more of a ball-control approach.
17. Baltimore Ravens (6–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 32–14
This week: vs. Steelers
I’m wondering if we’re being far too hard on the Ravens here (probably). While Lamar Jackson isn’t the same, this was a game that I think would have gone much differently if Isaiah Likely holds onto that touchdown.
18. Carolina Panthers (7–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: beat Rams, 31–28
This week: idle
Through 13 weeks of football, I’m making a case for Dave Canales to win Coach of the Year. Out of every turnaround in the NFL, this one has been the most stark and the least rooted in offseason personnel or staff changes.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 20–17
This week: vs. Saints
I’m a DC guy through and through, but Emeka Egbuka’s Dr. Strange celebrations are pretty next level (and likely in violation of NFL rules!) Just don’t answer any calls from 345 Park in the near future.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 26–7
This week: at Ravens
Here’s a column on the future, Mike Tomlin and why it might be time for the Steelers to consider an Andy Reid-style breakup that might be great for both parties.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (4–7)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 32–14
This week: at Bills
What struck me the most with Joe Burrow was both the fluidity in movement and how Cincinnati did not piecemeal a playbook together to ease him in. Burrow, I’m guessing, was working on this for weeks now with the one drawback being the sheer number of routes that depended on timing. Burrow was hot and full of energy. His Bengals wideouts were a bit lagging in that first start.
22. Miami Dolphins (5–7)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: beat Saints, 21–17
This week: at Jets
I think that Mike McDaniel may be playing himself into the best-case scenario: surviving a general manager and inheriting one with a plan that isn’t the one that saddled this roster. At the very least, he’s playing himself into head coaching interviews this January.
23. Washington Commanders (3–9)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 27–26 (OT)
This week: at Vikings
A spirited performance by Dan Quinn and Co. last night with my only nitpick being that the Commanders should have taken the ball in overtime. Denver is solely powered by its defense and the Commanders had Denver’s unit on the field for 18 plays on the game-tying drive. Keep taking it to them and don’t give them a break!
24. Minnesota Vikings (4–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 26–0
This week: vs. Commanders
I think the simple take on the Vikings is that either Kevin O’Connell became overconfident in his own abilities as a preparer of quarterbacks or his general manager became overconfident in O’Connell’s abilities. If the latter is the case, than the Vikings need a new general manager who will counterbalance the head coach. If the former is true, then the Vikings need a new general manager who will properly challenge O’Connell. Either way, the course of action is obvious.
25. Arizona Cardinals (3–9)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to Buccaneers, 20–17
This week: vs. Rams
Per NFL research, only Dak Prescott and Drake Maye have more tight window completions this season than Jacoby Brissett. And, you know, Brissett has started only about half of Arizona’s games. Have Brissett and Mac Jones played themselves into contention for NFL starting jobs next year? Has Brissett in particular played himself into a bridge starter role for the Cardinals in 2026?
26. New York Jets (3–9)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: beat Falcons, 27–24
This week: vs. Dolphins
Since Week 11, OC Tanner Engstrand and the Jets’ offense has been barreling toward a positive EPA. In that short window, New York is 23rd in EPA, ahead of the Buccaneers, Chargers, Ravens and a handful of other quality teams, coordinators and or quarterbacks. I think Engstrand has provided the answers with some smart passing concepts that are leading to breakthroughs for new faces like Adonai Mitchell.
27. Atlanta Falcons (4–8)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: lost to Jets, 27–24
This week: vs. Seahawks
Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Brian Callahan, Mike Macdonald and Bill Belichick were the other coaches who got head jobs that Atlanta interviewed at the same time as Raheem Morris. While there are a few important qualifiers here, including the fact that Johnson was not going to take a job last year, it’s safe to say that this decision has had some long-term ramifications.
28. Cleveland Browns (3–9)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 26–8
This week: vs. Titans
Through two weeks of Shedeur Sanders, the actual bones of his starts have not been unmitigated disasters. I think this is a tremendous feather in the cap of playcaller Tommy Rees, who was in contention for the Patriots job as well, had Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels not decided to team up together.
29. New Orleans Saints (2–10)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: lost to Dolphins, 21–17
This week: at Buccaneers
The Saints lost, but this was incredibly cool…Pilgramage to this bar, anyone?
30. New York Giants (2–11)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Patriots, 33–15
This week: idle
The next head coach of the New York Giants will definitely make a high-profile mention in his opening press conference about keeping Jaxson Dart from putting his body in harm's way.
31. Tennessee Titans (1–11)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 25–3
This week: at Browns
This may be the funniest moment of the season. The Jaguars’ punter threatened to kill someone on the Titans and Liam Coen had to be asked about it.
32. Las Vegas Raiders (2–10)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: lost to Chargers, 31–14
This week: vs. Broncos
Not to add any insult to injury but Sunday saw Kyle Monangai blow past Ashton Jeanty in all major rushing categories. Perhaps running back for the massively rebuilding Raiders was not No. 1 on the priority list!