Week 15 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Can Clinch Postseason Berth
The NFL playoff race is starting to take shape. A handful of teams are hoping to secure playoff berths in Week 15, with a few spots already decided.
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched their respective divisions, while the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth. The Eagles are hoping to officially wrap up the NFC East this week, too.
With a number of playoff spots and scenarios at play, below is what each team with a clinching scenario at stake needs to happen to secure their spot in Week 15.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South division title with a win and an Indianapolis Colts loss.
The Texans (8-5) play the Miami Dolphins (6-7) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers can also clinch a playoff berth if the Miami Dolphins lose or tie, plus an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie.
The Steelers (10-3) play the Eagles (11-3) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win, an Atlanta Falcons loss or tie, as well as a tie in the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game. A lot needs to go exactly right for the Pack, huh?
The Packers (9-4) play the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have a few avenues to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. The first scenario is simple: the Vikings need to win or tie. They can also clinch a playoff birth with a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie. The other scenario which sends the Vikings to the playoffs in Week 15 is a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie.
The Vikings (11-2) play the Chicago Bears (4-9) on Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth but they can secure the NFC East title in Week 15. For Philadelphia to win the division, they have a couple of possible scenarios. They clinch the division with a win and a Washington Commanders loss or tie. They can also clinch the division with a tie and a Commanders loss.
The Eagles (11-2) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.
NFL Playoff Berths Already Clinched
In the NFC, both the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched playoff berths. The Eagles can clinch their division in Week 15 through a few scenarios.
In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills have already clinched the AFC East title, while the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched their division, the AFC West.