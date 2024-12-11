SI

Week 15 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Can Clinch Postseason Berth

A number of NFL teams are vying for playoff spots in Week 15.

Minnesota Vikings running back Jones celebrates his running touchdown with quarterback Darnold during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Minnesota Vikings running back Jones celebrates his running touchdown with quarterback Darnold during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The NFL playoff race is starting to take shape. A handful of teams are hoping to secure playoff berths in Week 15, with a few spots already decided.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched their respective divisions, while the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth. The Eagles are hoping to officially wrap up the NFC East this week, too.

With a number of playoff spots and scenarios at play, below is what each team with a clinching scenario at stake needs to happen to secure their spot in Week 15.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South division title with a win and an Indianapolis Colts loss.

The Texans (8-5) play the Miami Dolphins (6-7) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers can also clinch a playoff berth if the Miami Dolphins lose or tie, plus an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie.

The Steelers (10-3) play the Eagles (11-3) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win, an Atlanta Falcons loss or tie, as well as a tie in the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game. A lot needs to go exactly right for the Pack, huh?

The Packers (9-4) play the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a few avenues to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. The first scenario is simple: the Vikings need to win or tie. They can also clinch a playoff birth with a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie. The other scenario which sends the Vikings to the playoffs in Week 15 is a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie.

The Vikings (11-2) play the Chicago Bears (4-9) on Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth but they can secure the NFC East title in Week 15. For Philadelphia to win the division, they have a couple of possible scenarios. They clinch the division with a win and a Washington Commanders loss or tie. They can also clinch the division with a tie and a Commanders loss.

The Eagles (11-2) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

NFL Playoff Berths Already Clinched

In the NFC, both the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched playoff berths. The Eagles can clinch their division in Week 15 through a few scenarios.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills have already clinched the AFC East title, while the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched their division, the AFC West.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

