What Does 'KJ' on Vikings Helmets Stand for?
The Minnesota Vikings will wear decals on their helmets this season that read "KJ." There is an extremely sad reason for that decision. The decal will honor cornerback Khyree Jackson, who died in the offseason.
Why do the Vikings have "KJ" on their helmets this season?
The "KJ" decal is to honor Khyree Jackson, a cornerback the team selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jackson was the 108th pick in the draft on April 27, 2024. He was tragically killed in a traffic collision two months later.
The Vikings decided to pay tribute to Jackson with the helmet decal this season, while coaches will wear matching pins. To its credit, Minnesota also chose to pay Jackson's full signing bonus to his family, which amounts to $206,787 for the 2024 season.
Who was Khyree Jackson?
Jackson was a cornerback who played the 2023 season at Oregon. He finished the season with three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two sacks, and 34 tackles. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 in his final collegiate season.
Jackson began his college career at Fort Scott CC, before transferring to East Mississippi Community College in 2020 season. That season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 he transferred to Alabama.
He saw action in 12 games during the 2021 season and nine in the 2022 campaign before being suspended. After the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal and moved on to the Ducks.
How did Khyree Jackson die?
Jackson was killed in a three-car accident in Upper Marlboro, Maryland early on the morning of July 6. The accident occurred when another driver attempted to change lanes at a high rate of speed and hit two other cars. One of the cars struck was a Dodge Charger that contained Jackson and two of his former high school teammates at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High in Maryland. His teammates, Isaiah Hazel and AJ Lytton, were both killed as well. Hazel was driving, while Jackson was in the passenger seat and Lytton was seated in the rear.
The NFL issued the following statement after Jackson's death, "The NFL family is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and everybody involved in this tragic accident."
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the following, "I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team... his confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."