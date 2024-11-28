SI

What is the Bears' Record on Thanksgiving?

Here's how Chicago has fared on Turkey day.

Josh Wilson

Bears fans have enjoyed a winning record all-time for Thanksgiving games
Bears fans have enjoyed a winning record all-time for Thanksgiving games / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Chicago Bears will play their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, on the road this Thanksgiving in the first of three NFL games scheduled for Turkey Day 2024.

While Thanksgiving games count the same as all the rest, winning or losing these games certainly feels different. Football is synonymous with Thanksgiving, and putting on a winning display on the big day for fans comes with that extra-special feel.

So, how have the Bears delivered historically on Thanksgiving?

Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day Record

Coming into the game against the Lions this year, Chicago is 20-15-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

In recent history, Chicago has won four straight (three against the Lions and one against the Packers). Zooming out further, they're an even 5-5 in the last 10. Most often, when Chicago plays on Thanksgiving it's against the Lions, who play every Thanksgiving.

Chicago is up against a 10-1 Super Bowl favorite team this year, so a win would be a major upset. Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron a few weeks ago and its offense has come alive, going from 17.5 points per game under Waldron to 23.0 per game in the two games since.

Meanwhile, the Lions have an all-time losing record on Thanksgiving.

Bears' Year-by-Year Thanksgiving Game Results

Year

Opponent

Result

1922

Cardinals

L, 6-0

1923

Cardinals

W, 3-0

1924

Cardinals

W, 21-0

1925

Cardinals

T, 0-0

1926

Cardinals

T, 0-0

1927

Cardinals

L, 3-0

1928

Cardinals

W, 34-0

1929

Cardinals

L, 40-6

1930

Cardinals

W, 6-0

1931

Cardinals

W, 18-7

1932

Cardinals

W, 24-0

1933

Cardinals

W, 22-6

1934

Lions

W, 19-16

1935

Lions

L, 14-2

1936

Lions

L, 13-7

1937

Lions

W, 13-0

1938

Lions

L, 14-7

1947

Lions

W, 34,-14

1949

Lions

W, 28-7

1952

Texans

L, 27-23

1964

Lions

W, 27-24

1977

Lions

W, 31-14

1979

Lions

W, 20-0

1980

Lions

W, 23-17

1981

Cowboys

L, 10-9

1991

Lions

L, 16-6

1993

Lions

W, 10-6

1997

Lions

L, 55-20

1999

Lions

L, 21-17

2004

Cowboys

L, 21-7

2014

Lions

W, 34-17

2015

Packers

W, 17-13

2018

Lions

W, 23-16

2019

Lions

W, 24-20

2021

Lions

W, 16-14

2024

Lions

TBD

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson
