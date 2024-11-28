What is the Bears' Record on Thanksgiving?
The Chicago Bears will play their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, on the road this Thanksgiving in the first of three NFL games scheduled for Turkey Day 2024.
While Thanksgiving games count the same as all the rest, winning or losing these games certainly feels different. Football is synonymous with Thanksgiving, and putting on a winning display on the big day for fans comes with that extra-special feel.
So, how have the Bears delivered historically on Thanksgiving?
Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day Record
Coming into the game against the Lions this year, Chicago is 20-15-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.
In recent history, Chicago has won four straight (three against the Lions and one against the Packers). Zooming out further, they're an even 5-5 in the last 10. Most often, when Chicago plays on Thanksgiving it's against the Lions, who play every Thanksgiving.
Chicago is up against a 10-1 Super Bowl favorite team this year, so a win would be a major upset. Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron a few weeks ago and its offense has come alive, going from 17.5 points per game under Waldron to 23.0 per game in the two games since.
Meanwhile, the Lions have an all-time losing record on Thanksgiving.
Bears' Year-by-Year Thanksgiving Game Results
Year
Opponent
Result
1922
Cardinals
L, 6-0
1923
Cardinals
W, 3-0
1924
Cardinals
W, 21-0
1925
Cardinals
T, 0-0
1926
Cardinals
T, 0-0
1927
Cardinals
L, 3-0
1928
Cardinals
W, 34-0
1929
Cardinals
L, 40-6
1930
Cardinals
W, 6-0
1931
Cardinals
W, 18-7
1932
Cardinals
W, 24-0
1933
Cardinals
W, 22-6
1934
Lions
W, 19-16
1935
Lions
L, 14-2
1936
Lions
L, 13-7
1937
Lions
W, 13-0
1938
Lions
L, 14-7
1947
Lions
W, 34,-14
1949
Lions
W, 28-7
1952
Texans
L, 27-23
1964
Lions
W, 27-24
1977
Lions
W, 31-14
1979
Lions
W, 20-0
1980
Lions
W, 23-17
1981
Cowboys
L, 10-9
1991
Lions
L, 16-6
1993
Lions
W, 10-6
1997
Lions
L, 55-20
1999
Lions
L, 21-17
2004
Cowboys
L, 21-7
2014
Lions
W, 34-17
2015
Packers
W, 17-13
2018
Lions
W, 23-16
2019
Lions
W, 24-20
2021
Lions
W, 16-14
2024
Lions
TBD