When is the NFL Combine? Important Dates & Information to Know
Now that Super Bowl LIX is behind us, NFL teams are turning their full attention to the 2025 season. That means starting their offseasons, while first preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. The first chance teams will have to look at players in person will come at the NFL scouting combine.
The 2025 scouting combine will start at the end of the month; what follows is a look at the combine's dates and workout schedules.
The combine will begin Feb. 24 and run through March 3. Workouts will start on Feb. 27.
List of NFL scouting combine workouts
The NFL scouting combine features seven standard drills for each group, then specific workouts for several subgroups. The main workouts are listed below.
1. 40-yard dash: Measures straight-line speed
2. Bench press: Attendees lift a 225-pound weight as many times as possible.
3. Vertical jump: Players jump straight up while standing to measure explosiveness.
4. Broad jump: Players jump forward from a standing position to test lower-body strength.
5. Three-cone drill: Players run around three cones set in an "L" in a timed drill to measure agility.
6. 20-yard shuttle: Players spring five yards, change direction, sprint 10 yards, then return five yards to test acceleration and lateral quickness.
7. 60-yard shuttle: Like the 20-yard shuttle, but longer. Players run 5, 10 and 15 yards down and back to test agility and endurance
Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
Defensive linemen and linebackers will have their workouts on Thursday, Feb. 27. Defensive linemen and edge rushers will also be allowed to participate in pass-rushing drills in addition to the seven standard drills.
Defensive Backs and Tight Ends
Defensive backs and tight ends are set to work out on Friday, Feb. 28. Defensive backs will have coverage drills available to them if they wish to participate.
Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Running Backs
Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs will take the field for workouts on Saturday, March 1. In addition to the seven standard drills, quarterbacks will have the ability to participate in throwing drills to receivers, while receivers will also have route-running drills available to them.
Offensive Linemen
Offensive linemen will be the final group to go, as they will take the field on March 2 to close the combine. They will have the ability to participate in pass blocking drills in addition to the seven standard drills.
Team Meetings with Players
Perhaps as important as the on-field workouts is the fact that teams will have the opportunity to meet with players they are interested in drafting. Each team is limited to 45 formal meetings with individual players throughout the week.