When Mike Evans Reportedly Could Return to Buccaneers After Surgery
The 5-2 Buccaneers will be without two of their star offensive players in Week 8 against the Saints, coach Todd Bowles told media on Wednesday.
Receiver Mike Evans will miss the contest because of a fibula injury he suffered on Monday night that created quite a scary scene. Running back Bucky Irving will miss his fourth game as he continues to deal with foot and shoulder injuries.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Evans is set to undergo surgery to repair his broken collarbone. This puts Evans out for around eight weeks, or fewer, meaning he could return around Week 15 against the Falcons.
Luckily for Tampa Bay, though, Week 9 is the team's bye, so that will give any injured players extra time to rest to maybe make a return in Week 10 vs. the Patriots.
After Evans fell to the ground hard during Monday night's 24-9 loss to the Lions, it seemed obvious that the receiver would miss some time, and now we know he could miss about two months. Evans's long-time streak of notching 1,000 yards in each of his 12 NFL seasons appears to be officially coming to an end this year as he only has 140 yards through seven weeks. He already missed a few games because of a hamstring injury earlier this season.
Irving suffered a sprained foot and dislocated shoulder in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4. He was expected to miss at least two weeks, but now he'll be out for four weeks, if not more. Irving has rushed for 237 yards on 71 carries so far this season, while also catching 19 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.