Where Did Patrick Mahomes Go to School? College Stats, Hometown, & More
Super Bowl LIX features an epic battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. One of the main characters in this year's Super Bowl is Patrick Mahomes, the two-time NFL MVP quarterback who is gunning for his third straight championship and fourth overall of his career. Already the best quarterback in the NFL, a victory on Sunday would elevate Mahomes to all-time great status (if he isn't there already) and he hasn't even turned 30 yet.
Mahomes always puts on a show when eyes are on him, and the pressure surrounding this game in particular should only serve to heighten his game. He's one of the greatest talents ever seen at the position, but he didn't walk into the NFL like this. Mahomes has a long history of success on the football field and his previous stops played a big role in getting him here.
Here you'll find all the information you need to know about where Mahomes went to school, both college and high school.
Where did Patrick Mahomes go to college?
Mahomes attended Texas Tech for college. He spent three seasons as a Red Raider.
Unlike many athletes of his caliber, Mahomes wasn't heavily recruited coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit and the 12th-ranked dual-threat quarterback prospect of his class. He was, however, the top-ranked QB in Texas, which meant plenty of attention from the state's universities.
Ultimately, Texas Tech was reportedly one of only three FBS schools to offer Mahomes a football scholarship, alongside Houston and Rice. Oklahoma State was rumored to be in the running, but reportedly never offered him a scholarship. He chose Texas Tech in part because he was interested in possibly playing baseball in the Big 12 conference.
While playing for the Red Raiders, Mahomes won the Sammy Baugh trophy, handed out to the nation's top collegiate passer each year. In 2016 he was named Second-Team All Big-12 and Academic All-American second team; he was inducted into the school's Ring of Honor some years after graduating. He also set a few records after becoming the starter for the team.
In his first year at Texas Tech, Mahomes broke the Big 12 record for most passing yards by a freshman quarterback with a 598-yard performance against Baylor. As a junior, after he quit baseball to focus on football full-time, Mahomes set several records in an epic shootout with Oklahoma. He broke the NCAA FBS record for single-game total offense with 819 yards, tied the NCAA record for most passing yards in one game with 734, and came one attempt short of tying the all-time single-game record with 88.
Patrick Mahomes's college statistics
As one might imagine, Mahomes had some crazy numbers over his years at Texas Tech. Here are all his stats from his three years with the Red Raiders; he started his freshman year as a backup to Davis Webb but ended up starting four games due to injury. In total Mahomes appeared in seven games as a freshman. He took over as the full-time starter starting his sophomore season.
YEAR
PASSING YARDS
TOUCHDOWNS
INTERCEPTIONS
Freshman
1,547
16
4
Sophomore
4,653
36
15
Junior
5,052
41
10
High school career of Patrick Mahomes
Of course, before he lit up the college football world, Mahomes went through the high school ringer. He was born in Tyler, Texas and attended Whitehouse High School. There he was recruited in both football and baseball.
Mahomes joined the varsity football team as a junior and as such he only has two years of the sort of ridiculous stats we've come to expect from future professional athletes. But ridiculous they remain.
Patrick Mahomes high school stats
Here are Mahomes's stats from his two years playing at the varsity level for Whitehouse High School. All stats via Maxpreps.com.
YEAR
YARDS
TOUCHDOWNS
INTERCEPTIONS
Junior
3,839
46
9
Senior
4,619
50
6
Pictures of Patrick Mahomes from college
If you're here for a blast from the past, enjoy these photos of Mahomes from the earlier times, before he was an All-World NFL quarterback and multi-time Super Bowl winner.