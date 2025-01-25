Who are the Announcers and Referees for Bills-Chiefs?
Genuine new rivalries in sports do not pop up often—that takes time and patience, which modern leagues generally do not have.
However, once in a blue moon two truly special teams elevate each other and hatred blossoms where it might not have existed before. That has been the case for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who will meet for the fourth time in the playoffs in the 2020s Sunday—with the Chiefs having won all three games.
The principal players of this weekend's drama—Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen—are well-known to fans. Here's a look at Sunday's supporting cast of announcers and referees.
Announcers for Bills-Chiefs
Role
Person
Play-by-play
Jim Nantz
Color Commentator
Tony Romo
Sideline Reporter
Tracy Wolfson
CBS will, predictably, send its top talents to Kansas City for Sunday's game. Nantz has served as the network's lead play-by-play voice since 2004; Romo, a former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has been its lead color commentator since 2017. Wolfson has worked as the network's lead sideline reporter since 2013.
Broadcast Network and Production Team
Outside of a four-year hiatus from 1994 to '97, CBS has held NFL rights continuously since 1956. The network's production team is regarded among the best in sports, and has won five Sports Emmys for its NFL coverage. The NFL Today, CBS's flagship football program and itself a five-time Sports Emmy winner, will lead into the game—which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Referees for Bills-Chiefs
Role
Person
Head Referee/Crew Chief
Clete Blakeman
Umpire
Terry Killens
Line Judge
Jeff Seeman
Side Judge
Don Willard
Field Judge
Anthony Flemming
Back Judge
Todd Prukrop
Clete Blakeman will have crew chief duties for Sunday's game in Kansas City. Blakeman, an Omaha-based personal injury attorney, is known among trivia-minded fans for his stint as Nebraska's quarterback from 1984 to '87. This is his 16th career postseason game.
Time & Channel for Bills-Chiefs
The AFC championship will air Sunday from Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.