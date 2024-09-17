Who is Brownie the Elf? History of Browns' Field Icon
The Cleveland Browns take flak from opposing fans for a lot of characteristics—chief among them their perceived lack of a logo.
However, the Browns do have an insignia—one they've gone out of their way to emphasize in recent years. Dating to its early days, Cleveland has used a brownie elf as a franchise icon.
The mischievous creature is easily visible at Browns games—both as a mascot and as Cleveland's midfield logo. However, fans may not know the elf's long and varied history—with the Browns, with other sports teams, and with Celtic folklore through the ages.
Here's a look at the life and legacy of football's most beloved imp.
What, precisely, is a brownie elf?
In Scotland, folklore dictates that homeowners are visited at night by brownie elves, which Wikipedia generously describes as "ugly, brown-skinned, and covered in hair." They are helpful (if vain) elves, performing various household chores, which would make them a more effective happiness driver than their gridiron namesake.
How did Brownie the Elf come to be associated with the Cleveland Browns?
Brownies became a popular mascot in the late 19th century as mass consumption exploded across North America, and sports were not immune to their charms. Cleveland adopted Brownie the Elf as a team mascot not long after its 1946 founding, and he served the team well before his deemphasis in the 1960s.
In recent years, however, he has returned and become one of the most visible symbols of the team's postwar glory days.
How did Brownie the Elf end up as the Browns' midfield logo?
Democracy. In 2022, the Browns put several potential midfield logos up for a vote—the team hadn't had one since 2016 at that point. Brownie won, and has remained a fan favorite ever since.
What do players think of Brownie the Elf?
In 2023, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase poked fun at Brownie—and was met with a passionate response from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
"He didn't have to go there. The elves was probably... he knew better," Garrett said. "We might have to have a discussion before or after the game, maybe during if I see him. But yeah, the elves is a little bit too far."