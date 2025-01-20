Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 59? Full List of Pregame Performers
The United States is a country that sings its national anthem a lot relative to other countries, and no performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is bigger than the one that takes place before the Super Bowl.
It is one of vanishingly few performances of the song you can bet on. If you flub the lyrics, it doesn't matter how many records you've sold or how good your intentions are—everyone will notice.
With this in mind, here's a look at the pregame performers for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9—headlined by a distinguished performer from the state (Louisiana) where this edition of the game will be played.
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX?
Jon Batiste—a native of Metairie, La.—will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Batiste—a multitalented musician who works in the jazz, pop and R&B idioms—is a 20-time Grammy nominee and a five-time Grammy winner. In 2022, his 2021 album We Are won a Grammy for Album of the Year.
Who are the other pregame performers for Super Bowl LIX?
Here's a look at each of the three pregame performers and what they will sing, along with their genres for the uninitiated.
SONG
PERFORMER
GENRE(S)
"Lift Every Voice and Sing"
Ledisi
Jazz, R&B
"America the Beautiful"
Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty
Contemporary Christian (Daigle), jazz (Trombone Shorty)
"The Star-Spangled Banner"
Jon Batiste
Jazz, R&B
Ledisi, a New Orleans native, is a 14-time Grammy nominee and the 2021 winner for Best Traditional R&B Performance (for "Anything for You").
Daigle, a Lake Charles, La., native, is a four-time Grammy nominee and two-time winner; her 2018 song "You Say" is one of the most successful contemporary Christian crossover successes of all-time.
Trombone Shorty, a New Orleans native, won a Grammy for his work on We Are.
Stephanie Nogueras and Otis Jones IV will serve as sign-language interpreters, the former for "America the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the latter for "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Which musicians have performed recent Super Bowl national anthems?
Here are the last 10 Super Bowl national anthem singers.
SEASON
SUPER BOWL
PERFORMER
GENRE
2023
LVIII
Reba McEntire
Country
2022
LVII
Chris Stapleton
Country
2021
LVI
Mickey Guyton
Country
2020
LV
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan
Country (Church), R&B (Sullivan)
2019
LIV
Demi Lovato
Pop
2018
LIII
Gladys Knight
Pop, soul
2017
LII
P!nk
Pop
2016
LI
Luke Bryan
Country
2015
50
Lady Gaga
Pop
2014
XLIX
Idina Menzel
Pop, show tunes