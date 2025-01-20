SI

Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 59? Full List of Pregame Performers

A star-studded lineup will open festivities for the annual game.

Patrick Andres

Jon Batiste before the Cardinals' 6–5 win over the Giants in Birmingham on June 20, 2024.
Jon Batiste before the Cardinals' 6–5 win over the Giants in Birmingham on June 20, 2024. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The United States is a country that sings its national anthem a lot relative to other countries, and no performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is bigger than the one that takes place before the Super Bowl.

It is one of vanishingly few performances of the song you can bet on. If you flub the lyrics, it doesn't matter how many records you've sold or how good your intentions are—everyone will notice.

With this in mind, here's a look at the pregame performers for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9—headlined by a distinguished performer from the state (Louisiana) where this edition of the game will be played.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX?

Jon Batiste—a native of Metairie, La.—will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Batiste—a multitalented musician who works in the jazz, pop and R&B idioms—is a 20-time Grammy nominee and a five-time Grammy winner. In 2022, his 2021 album We Are won a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Who are the other pregame performers for Super Bowl LIX?

Here's a look at each of the three pregame performers and what they will sing, along with their genres for the uninitiated.

SONG

PERFORMER

GENRE(S)

"Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Ledisi

Jazz, R&B

"America the Beautiful"

Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty

Contemporary Christian (Daigle), jazz (Trombone Shorty)

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

Jon Batiste

Jazz, R&B

Ledisi, a New Orleans native, is a 14-time Grammy nominee and the 2021 winner for Best Traditional R&B Performance (for "Anything for You").

Daigle, a Lake Charles, La., native, is a four-time Grammy nominee and two-time winner; her 2018 song "You Say" is one of the most successful contemporary Christian crossover successes of all-time.

Trombone Shorty, a New Orleans native, won a Grammy for his work on We Are.

Stephanie Nogueras and Otis Jones IV will serve as sign-language interpreters, the former for "America the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the latter for "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Which musicians have performed recent Super Bowl national anthems?

Here are the last 10 Super Bowl national anthem singers.

SEASON

SUPER BOWL

PERFORMER

GENRE

2023

LVIII

Reba McEntire

Country

2022

LVII

Chris Stapleton

Country

2021

LVI

Mickey Guyton

Country

2020

LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

Country (Church), R&B (Sullivan)

2019

LIV

Demi Lovato

Pop

2018

LIII

Gladys Knight

Pop, soul

2017

LII

P!nk

Pop

2016

LI

Luke Bryan

Country

2015

50

Lady Gaga

Pop

2014

XLIX

Idina Menzel

Pop, show tunes

Published
