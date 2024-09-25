Whoopi Goldberg Has Blunt Message for Fans Blaming Taylor Swift for Chiefs’ 3-0 Start
Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, football somehow became even more mainstream. When Barbara Walters created the show The View in the late 1990's, Kelce and Swfit were just children so she probably didn't foresee the panel ever discussing why there was an NFL fanbase complaining after a 3-0 start.
And in the same spirit, there probably weren't too many Sports Illustrated articles about what Whoopi Goldberg thought about a fanbase's early season reactions back in the 90's. The lesson of course, is that the world has changed. Heck, even Kelce has been unimpressed by his performance this year.
With that in mind, here's Whoopi telling Chiefs fans to "shut up."
“NFL superstar Travis Kelce is off to a slow start this season and some of the Chiefs fans are accusing his girlfriend Taylor Swift for taking his mind off the game,” Goldberg said. “But they apparently forgot that they won the Super Bowl last year with him and they were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on!?"
Co-host Sunny Hostin couldn't understand the problem since the Chiefs were off to a 3-0 start and Alyssa Farah Griffin wanted to know why one player was being criticized if football was a team sport. Goldberg then floated the possibility that the Swift backlash was MAGA-related since the singer had recently come out in support of another candidate.
Goldberg eventually ended the segment by saying, "Grow up! Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine. Your team is doing well. Shut up!"
As solid an argument as you'll hear at this point in the season.