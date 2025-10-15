Why Caleb Williams Didn't Meet With Troy Aikman Before Bears-Commanders 'MNF' Game
Before the Bears faced the Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 6, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams notably did not meet with ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman prior to the game.
While it's normal for the starting quarterback to meet with the broadcast crew before the game, Williams noted Wednesday he instead was at the team's facility late on the night they were supposed to meet. When he tried calling Aikman later after he was done, the analyst didn't pick up and they were unable to speak.
Some felt Aikman ended up being particularly critical of Williams's play during the win on Monday, including pointing out that Williams could place the football better on throws to give his receivers greater opportunities to pick up yards after the catch. Aikman also referred to D'Andre Swift's 55-yard touchdown catch-and-run as "lucky."
"I could care less," Williams said of the criticism. "I think I've said multiple times over my time being here. Fair, not, life isn't fair. People are going to say what they have to say. We win, we lose, people have stuff to say. It was lucky, not lucky, people have stuff to say."
Of Aikman saying Williams could put the ball in better position for his receivers, Williams said, "I think that's always something. Every game you play, you always want to be able to put your receiver in the best position. That doesn't always happen. You try to give them a catchable ball at the least. At the maximum, you want to give him the best ball so he can go run. ... I think were was opportunities that we missed. I think there was opportunities that's we'll hit. It's still our fifth game that we just played. It's early."
Williams did have some fun with Aikman's commentary on Tuesday, taking a jab back at Aikman on his Instagram. "Nations Cap good being back! 'It was lucky' - TA. Whooptie Doo," Williams wrote with multiple laughing emojis.
"It's fun," Williams said of the post. "Fun trolls. I was messing around. D'Andre made a great play, obviously he had some stuff to say about us or me. We came out victorious in the end. Made a little fun moment of it, and that was about it."