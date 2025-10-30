SI

Why Coach Shane Steichen Isn't Overreacting to Red-Hot Colts' 7–1 Start

The Colts may be off to their best start to the season in over a decade, but the NFL season is only about halfway through.

Madison Williams

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is anticipating the rest of the Colts' season to not be easy.
/ Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Colts are off to one of their best starts in almost two decades as they've began the 2025 season with a 7–1 record. Indianapolis is the only NFL team with seven wins so far this season.

Heading into the season, the Colts definitely weren't considered an early favorite for the postseason, and they definitely weren't expected to be leading the NFL with their 7–1 record, but here we are.

One would think coach Shane Steichen would be over the moon about how his team has been performing through eight weeks of the season. While Steichen sounds excited about how the Colts have played, he knows there's still plenty of the season left as we're about halfway through the schedule. He puts a lot of weight on how Indianapolis will perform in November and December to finish out the season.

"You always want to start fast in this league," Steichen said, via The Indianapolis Star. "All 32 teams are trying to start fast and go win as many as you can. September, [October]—great. But I think the season starts in November, December. That's where it really starts to pick up. You've got to play at your very best starting in these next two months."

The Colts' November schedule kicks off with a matchup vs. the Steelers in Week 9, followed by a game vs. the Falcons. Indianapolis then has a bye in Week 11 before finishing out the final seven games of the regular season.

As long as the Colts keep up the electricity and momentum they've built in the first half, we'll be seeing Indianapolis in the playoffs come January. Let's see whether the pressure of performing well in November and December catches up to them first.

Published
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

