Why Daniel Jones Won the Colts’ Starting QB Job Over Anthony Richardson
The Colts tabbed Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season on Tuesday, ending months-long speculation over whether the ex-Giants signal-caller or third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson would win the job.
Jones, who arrived in Indianapolis this past March after six years in New York and a brief stint with the Vikings, will get another chance to revive his career, while Richardson, who was benched for Joe Flacco last season, will have to wait for his.
Shortly after the news broke, The Athletic's Zak Keefer offered a simple breakdown of why Jones got the job over the arguably more talented Richardson.
Keefer said he talked to Jones early in camp, and Jones said coach Shane Steichen told him the job would go to "who the coaches trust." Steichen additionally named "running the operation" as one of the biggest factors in the quarterback battle.
Whereas Richardson boasts explosive first-round talent, Jones supplies more consistency, and it appears Steichen ultimately decided to go down the safer and more conservative path instead.
"I think it’s the most consistent guy (who will win the job). I really do, because at the end of the day, you’ve gotta be able to move the football consistently up and down the field, and making good decisions," Steichen said back in April. "You can have splash plays, but if you’re doing that sparingly and up and down, I think (the passing has) gotta be on a consistent basis, to get to where we want to go."
Jones and the Colts will face the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7 in their season opener.